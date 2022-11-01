The new education law (loi 2022-023 portant loi d’orientation du Système Educatif National) is a leap forward in terms of right to education guarantees. It makes education compulsory from six to fifteen and recognizes that ‘education is a fundamental right guaranteed to all Mauritanians without discrimination based on gender, social, cultural, linguistic or geographical origin’. Furthermore, the new law recognizes lifelong learning for people at any stage of their lives, to develop knowledge, know-how, skills or competences, whether in the context of a personal or professional project. It provides for digital education and proscribes corporal punishment and all forms of moral abuse. These provisions reflect the political will to ensure compliance with the international framework.

