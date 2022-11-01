NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 9: Chiefs solve Titans; Bears shock Dolphins; Ravens roll Saints

Read full article on original website
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts
The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Score prediction, scouting report
The Tennessee Titans face one of their most important games of the season, both for playoff seeding and proving themselves to the league. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a battle for sole possession of second place in the AFC playoff standings at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Tennessee has won five straight since starting the season 0-2, but all five of those wins have come against teams with losing records that rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring.
NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints and more
The dust has settled from the NFL trade deadline after more than half the league was involved in at least one transaction in the 24 hours leading up to the cutoff for in-season deals. Week 9 will present the first opportunity for teams like the Vikings (T.J. Hockenson), Dolphins (Bradley...
Rams Practice BREAKING: Cooper Kupp OUT, Cam Akers Back In
Having Kupp healthy physically and having Akers healthy mentally might be the best way forward for the Rams.
Week 9 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears (3-5) are hosting the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off a narrow 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-6).
Raiders’ Darren Waller finally answers as to why the offense is struggling
The Las Vegas Raiders are back at rock bottom. They looked to be heading in the right direction after starting as one of the worst teams in the league, and now they look like it again. It all started to turn around when the Raiders lost by one point to...
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in an AFC showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Patriots prediction and pick. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders last weekend. Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of his 23 passes...
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?
The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
It's hard to imagine how things could get much worse for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers right now. But if they manage to lose to the lowly Lions this week, the world will certainly find out. The Packers have another chance to right the ship on Sunday as they travel...
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9
The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
Can Stephon Gilmore Be Colts ‘Consigliere’ vs. Patriots?
Gilmore is set to return to New England for the first time since 2020 as his Colts visit the Patriots for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Miami Dolphins will go head-to-head with the Chicago Bears in the Windy City. It is time to take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series where our Dolphins-Bears prediction and pick will be revealed. Since the return of Tua...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out ahead of Tennessee’s flight to Houston where rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start. Tennessee has an extra seven hours with the Sunday night kickoff against the Chiefs (5-2), which could be an advantage. Tannehill sprained his right ankle in a win Oct. 23 over Indianapolis and left the stadium that day in a walking boot. He missed last week’s 17-10 win in Houston, snapping the 11-year veteran’s 49-game start streak for Tennessee.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
As Week 9's initial injury reports begin to roll in, fantasy football owners with ailing running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Gus Edwards, and Chuba Hubbard need to remain in the loop on their most recent updates. Knowing their current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with the fantasy playoffs looming.
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
