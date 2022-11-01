Read full article on original website
Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts” and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Scholz and the European Union’s top officials on Thursday joined leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania for a meeting. They are expected to sign agreements on easing regional travel arrangements and mutual recognition of academic qualifications. They are also expected to discuss energy issues. Scholz highlighted the need to deliver on the countries’ longstanding desire to join the EU which he said “is in our interest.”
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan shot in lower leg in reported assassination attempt in Pakistan
Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg at a rally Thursday, according to an official from his party, which said the incident was an assassination attempt. A bullet hit Khan after a gunman opened fire, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar, who later added:...
Ecuador authorities vow to regain control of prisons amid wave of violence
Ecuador is on heightened security amid an intensifying wave of violence that has left multiple police officers dead and forced president Guillermo Lasso to declare a 45-day state of emergency in provinces Guayas and Esmeraldas. National Security Secretary Diego Ordoñez vowed Thursday that the government would take back control of...
Tourists held by Peruvian indigenous group protesting oil spill are freed, says official
A group of tourists traveling in the Peruvian Amazon, who were detained on Thursday by an indigenous community demanding government action over an oil spill, were freed on Friday, according to Abel Chiroque, head of the ombudsman office in Loreto. Chiroque told CNN on Friday that 140 travelers in total...
Thousands march in Peru calling for president's removal
Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Lima on Saturday to call for the removal of President Pedro Castillo, the subject of an unprecedented six investigations for corruption. "I come to the march to get that corrupt man out.
