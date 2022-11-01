ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVIA

Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts” and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Scholz and the European Union’s top officials on Thursday joined leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania for a meeting. They are expected to sign agreements on easing regional travel arrangements and mutual recognition of academic qualifications. They are also expected to discuss energy issues. Scholz highlighted the need to deliver on the countries’ longstanding desire to join the EU which he said “is in our interest.”
KVIA

Ecuador authorities vow to regain control of prisons amid wave of violence

Ecuador is on heightened security amid an intensifying wave of violence that has left multiple police officers dead and forced president Guillermo Lasso to declare a 45-day state of emergency in provinces Guayas and Esmeraldas. National Security Secretary Diego Ordoñez vowed Thursday that the government would take back control of...
AFP

Thousands march in Peru calling for president's removal

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Lima on Saturday to call for the removal of President Pedro Castillo, the subject of an unprecedented six investigations for corruption.  "I come to the march to get that corrupt man out.

