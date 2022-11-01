Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent counting of military ballots in the state
Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R) filed a lawsuit on Friday to temporarily block the counting of military ballots in the state after an election official sent her absentee ballots bearing fake names. “In this case, the temporary injunction remedy sought is to prevent any military elector absentee ballots cast...
wealthinsidermag.com
South Korea seeks 3-year grace period on U.S. EV tax incentive law
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea is seeking a three-year grace period on the U.S. Inflation Act in order to enable Korean automakers to keep receiving electric vehicle (EV) incentives in the United States, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden sign into law in August...
wealthinsidermag.com
The 15 Most Expensive States for Retirees
Rising costs are on the minds of many these days but perhaps most urgently among those nearing retirement. With less time left to save or wait for investments to rebound and stubbornly high inflation raising costs, one of the best ways to control expenses is to live somewhere affordable. That could mean downsizing, relocating or both.
Why can’t Florida attract a $10 billion semiconductor plant? | Letters
It’s still ‘the economy, stupid’! And that’s good news for Gov. DeSantis | Column. Recent business news reports that Intel is making a $10 billion investment in Ohio to build an infrastructure for semiconductor manufacturing. Micron, another leading semiconductor manufacturer, has committed up to $100 billion to build new semiconductor megafab facilities in New York. Taiwan Semiconductor, the leading semiconductor in the world, has invested $12 billion in a chip manufacturing plant in Arizona, and lastly Pratt Industries, a box manufacturer, is investing $250 million in Louisiana.
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Atomic Settlement’ — New York Fed Completes First Phase of Digital Dollar Experiment Called ‘Project Cedar’
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has published findings stemming from an experiment dubbed “Project Cedar,” a protocol that uses a wholesale digital dollar in order to improve financial transactions. Michelle Neal, head of the bank’s Markets Group remarked on Friday that the research “indicated that settlement could occur in fewer than 10 seconds on average and that horizontal scaling was possible.”
wealthinsidermag.com
U.S. Supreme Court’s Barrett again declines to block Biden student debt relief
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case.
wealthinsidermag.com
Fed officials keep rate-hike pivot on the radar despite strong jobs data
(Reuters) – Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting, despite new data showing another month of robust job gains and only small signs of progress in lowering inflation. The United States added 261,000 jobs last...
Pope holds Bahrain mass as death row families urge intervention
About 30,000 flag-waving worshippers attended an open-air mass held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain on Saturday, marked by a small protest by relatives of death row prisoners. Matricia, a Filipina living in Dammam in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, said she felt "lucky" to be at Saturday morning's mass.
Comments / 0