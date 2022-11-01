RBNZ says global financial stress will test New Zealand’s financial resilience

Read full article on original website
MarketWatch First Take: How Powell pivoted away from the Fed’s dovish message and tanked the markets
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is learning on the job. He didn’t repeat the mistake he made in his July press conference, when he said some things that markets interpreted as signs that the Fed was wavering in its commitment to fighting inflation. The stock market. SPX,. -2.50%. took the...
World equities fall, U.S. Treasury yields rise after hawkish Fed
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equities fell while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the prospects of further interest rate hikes targeted at reining in inflation. Market sentiment has been bearish after the Fed on Wednesday raised rates by...
Santander UK Limits Cryptocurrency Exchange Transactions, Bank Says Investing in Crypto ‘Can Be High Risk’
On Nov. 3, Santander UK, the subsidiary of the Spanish financial giant Banco Santander, S.A., published a notice that says “investing in cryptocurrency assets can be high risk.” Furthermore, the British bank also imposed a limit on cryptocurrency exchanges using the firm’s mobile and online banking services.
Bank of England Hikes Repo Rate by 75bps — UK’s 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate Jumps to 7%
On Nov. 3, 2022, the Bank of England followed the U.S. Federal Reserve by codifying the eighth consecutive benchmark bank rate hike by 75 basis points (bps). The increase brings the United Kingdom’s main lending rate to 3%, after a majority of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted in favor of the 75bps increase.
Federal Reserve Makes Fourth Large Rate Hike in a Row
In a surprise to no one, the Federal Reserve voted on Nov. 2 to raise its target federal funds rate. The increase of 75 basis points (0.75 of a percentage point) is the sixth hike this year and the fourth-consecutive hike of that size. It puts the target federal funds...
Fed officials keep rate-hike pivot on the radar despite strong jobs data
(Reuters) – Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting, despite new data showing another month of robust job gains and only small signs of progress in lowering inflation. The United States added 261,000 jobs last...
