OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Friday afternoon, the Sooner Athletic Conference announced their postseason awards for women's soccer and the Drovers were extremely well represented. Emma Rice (SR/Norman, OK) was selected as the SAC Player of the Year for the third time, Alicia Rey (SO/Valladolid, Spain) earned her first SAC Offensive Player of the Year award, Luna Knoester (FR/Pijnacker, Netherlands) was selected as the Freshman of the Year, and Jimmy Hampton was awarded with his 10th Coach of the Year honor.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO