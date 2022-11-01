Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WLTX.com
Gamecocks gearing up for its regular season opener
Since being hired as South Carolina's new head men's basketball coach in late March, Lamont Paris has had quite the eventful eight-month stretch. In his first weeks on the job, Paris was a one-man operation until he was able to compile a staff while also building his roster and creating a schedule.
NHS gets shut-out at Fairfield Central
WINNSBORO — Fairfield Central High School had no “treats” for Newberry High Friday evening as they shut-out the Bulldogs 48-
Lamont Paris Encouraged With Scrimmage Efforts
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris liked what the Gamecocks put forth in their first scrimmage on Wednesday evening.
aikenhighhornets.com
VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Come out Saturday at 1pm to cheer on our lady hornets as they take on North Myrtle Beach for the 4A Volleyball State Championship!. Richland 1 School District is a clear bag policy school district!. ALL TICKETS WILL BE OFFERED ONLINE ONLY AT GOFAN.CO. Be there and be loud!. All...
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
coladaily.com
Blowfish introduce new coach at World Series Luncheon
Attendees at Wednesday's Lexington County Blowfish World Series luncheon were privy to the latest news surrounding the team and Coastal Plain League. League commissioner Justin Sellers talked about the 2023 All-Star Show coming to Lexington County Baseball Stadium this summer. The two-day event will feature the CPL's top players competing against each other in skills competitions culminating in the game itself and a Fan-Fest.
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open family-owned, community bookstore in Five Points, join with Odd Bird Books
Columbia seems to have it all — ample restaurants, music showcases and weekly Soda City markets. But there is one thing that the city may be lacking: a local, community-driven bookstore, according to Columbia residents Clint and Jenna Wallace. That's why the Wallaces are creating the upcoming book store,...
abccolumbia.com
Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in South Carolina.
Here's what a months-long investigation in Richland Two found out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Office of State Inspector General (SIG) has released its report on the investigation regarding the practices of Richland County School District Two finding several faults, including how members of the school board work with one another. SIG was established by the General Assembly...
abccolumbia.com
Plans set for annual Columbia Veterans Day Parade
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade will take place next Friday. According to a spokesperson for the city, the parade will begin at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Sts. and end at Pendleton St. near the state house. This year’s grand marshals...
Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up. The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 3, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Car crashes into home in early morning high-speed chase on Piney Grove Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver trying to elude a traffic stop caused an early morning high-speed chase in Lexington County that didn't end even when the driver crashed into a home on Piney Grove Road. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, at around 12 a.m....
abccolumbia.com
Midlands soldier receives General MacArthur Leadership Award at Pentagon, achieves pilot honor
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The General MacArthur Leadership Award was presented to 28 officers in the Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard at the Pentagon last week. One of those soldiers is from right here in the Midlands. Army National Guard Captain Joshua Blizzard was presented with the...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Northeast Columbia shopping center sells for $11.7M
Forum II Village at Sandhill, an 83,139-square-foot shopping center in northeast Columbia, has been sold for $11.7 million in a deal brokered by commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap. Tenants include HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Rue 21, and Shoe Carnival. Also included in the sale is the...
iheart.com
Richland Sheriff Investigating Pro-White Flyers
(Blythewood, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking into pro-white flyers that were allegedly distributed to residents in Blythewood. WIS News reports residents were handed the flyers on Halloween by two men described by witnesses as wearing black masks with a white design resembling a ghost. The flyer makes...
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“L” is for Lee County
“L” is for Lee County (410 square miles; 2020 population 17,144). In 1897 the General Assembly created Lee County from portions of Sumter, Darlington, and Kershaw Counties. Impetus for the new county came from residents associated with the political machine of Benjamin R. Tillman. Legal challenges resulted in a five year-delay and it was not until December 1902 that the state supreme court ruled that all requirements for the new county had been met and that Bishopville would be the county seat. However, in 1914 and 1921 small areas were restored to Sumter and Kershaw Counties. Throughout its existence Lee County has been an agricultural community and sometimes referred to as the “Garden Spot of the Carolinas.” Cotton was the leading crop and into the twenty-first century Lee County is one of the state’s top producers.
