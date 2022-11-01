ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Gamecocks gearing up for its regular season opener

Since being hired as South Carolina's new head men's basketball coach in late March, Lamont Paris has had quite the eventful eight-month stretch. In his first weeks on the job, Paris was a one-man operation until he was able to compile a staff while also building his roster and creating a schedule.
ORANGEBURG, SC
aikenhighhornets.com

VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Come out Saturday at 1pm to cheer on our lady hornets as they take on North Myrtle Beach for the 4A Volleyball State Championship!. Richland 1 School District is a clear bag policy school district!. ALL TICKETS WILL BE OFFERED ONLINE ONLY AT GOFAN.CO. Be there and be loud!. All...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Blowfish introduce new coach at World Series Luncheon

Attendees at Wednesday's Lexington County Blowfish World Series luncheon were privy to the latest news surrounding the team and Coastal Plain League. League commissioner Justin Sellers talked about the 2023 All-Star Show coming to Lexington County Baseball Stadium this summer. The two-day event will feature the CPL's top players competing against each other in skills competitions culminating in the game itself and a Fan-Fest.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Plans set for annual Columbia Veterans Day Parade

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade will take place next Friday. According to a spokesperson for the city, the parade will begin at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Sts. and end at Pendleton St. near the state house. This year’s grand marshals...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 3, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
columbiabusinessreport.com

Northeast Columbia shopping center sells for $11.7M

Forum II Village at Sandhill, an 83,139-square-foot shopping center in northeast Columbia, has been sold for $11.7 million in a deal brokered by commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap. Tenants include HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Rue 21, and Shoe Carnival. Also included in the sale is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Richland Sheriff Investigating Pro-White Flyers

(Blythewood, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking into pro-white flyers that were allegedly distributed to residents in Blythewood. WIS News reports residents were handed the flyers on Halloween by two men described by witnesses as wearing black masks with a white design resembling a ghost. The flyer makes...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“L” is for Lee County

“L” is for Lee County (410 square miles; 2020 population 17,144). In 1897 the General Assembly created Lee County from portions of Sumter, Darlington, and Kershaw Counties. Impetus for the new county came from residents associated with the political machine of Benjamin R. Tillman. Legal challenges resulted in a five year-delay and it was not until December 1902 that the state supreme court ruled that all requirements for the new county had been met and that Bishopville would be the county seat. However, in 1914 and 1921 small areas were restored to Sumter and Kershaw Counties. Throughout its existence Lee County has been an agricultural community and sometimes referred to as the “Garden Spot of the Carolinas.” Cotton was the leading crop and into the twenty-first century Lee County is one of the state’s top producers.
LEE COUNTY, SC

