Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA) (MFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance...
Canadian Market Stays Firmly Positive Despite Paring Some Gains
(RTTNews) - After opening with a strong positive gap Friday morning, and moving further up north, the Canadian market gave up most of its gains and was modestly up in early afternoon trade. The sharp uptick in early trades came after data showing an increase in U.S. unemployment rate triggered...
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile Session Sharply Higher After Jobs Report
(RTTNews) - Stocks saw significant volatility during trading on Friday before eventually ending the session sharply higher. With the strong upward move, the major averages regained ground after closing lower for four straight sessions. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day. The Dow jumped 401.97 points or...
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company's drilling market globally. Despite the stock's rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally. Based in...
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co closes position in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of zero shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT), effectively closing out their entire position in the company. In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 3,096,010 shares and 9.26% of the company. They have...
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported a loss of $2.38 per share in third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.99 and the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.72. The upside can be attributed to higher operating expenses incurred by the company during the third quarter. During...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
Can Schlumberger (SLB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Schlumberger (SLB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this world's largest oilfield services company...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Down 2.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as the stock has dipped 2.8% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
Why Shopify Surged 27.1% in October
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 27.1% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite this surge, shares of the e-commerce company have still lost three-quarters of their value year to date. So what. During the month, Shopify delivered another pleasing set of earnings for its...
What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q3 Earnings?
Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 90 days to $1.92 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash DASH reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 77 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.7 billion increased 33% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark...
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $33.69, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar...
Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2022: VIR,PODD,EXAS
Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 0.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.3%. In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed nearly 20% after overnight reporting a Q3 profit and revenue...
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
