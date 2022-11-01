ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Waycross Journal-Herald

Weekend Update: November 4th, 2022

Volunteer opportunities are opening up this holiday season for the Salvation Army!. Potential new locations for Waycross' July 4 firework display. New monthly storm water utility payment coming as the city is buying new equipment to address drainage issues. Voting continues at record rates with Ware County early voting maybe...
WAYCROSS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Abandoned House, Jeff Davis County

This simple old house was a landmark in my regular travels on US Highway 341 for many years, and I’m glad I stopped to photograph it one day in 2017, when it was being strangled by wisteria. As of early 2022, it is no more. I’m calling it a...
Waycross Journal-Herald

Drainage Issues all Across Waycross

Waycross citizens and businesses will soon begin seeing a return on their monthly stormwater utility payment as the city starts buying items to use in addressing its most critical drainage issues. The City Commission approved a resolution Tuesday for the purchase of various piping to be used in upcoming projects...
WAYCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
The Albany Herald

Brooks, Lowndes counties designated freeze disaster areas

WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

1 dead, 1 injured in Brunswick shooting, Glynn County police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night. According to a news release from the police, officers were flagged down by a woman around 11 p.m. near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive. Officers pulled over to her silver, four-door sedan and discovered that the woman and her passenger had been shot.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Glynn Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Glynn County late Wednesday night. According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Nov 2, officers were flagged down near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive by the driver of a silver four-door sedan. The driver […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI

Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
News4Jax.com

Man killed, woman wounded in double shooting in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A man was killed and a woman was wounded Wednesday in a double shooting in Glynn County, police said. According to the Glynn County Police Department, a driver flagged down officers in the area of Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

William ‘Bill’ Ralph Griffin

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Mr. William “Bill” Ralph Griffin, 80, died Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, at The Canopy at Azalea Grove in Valdosta. Born December 24, 1942, to the late William Berry Griffin and Bernice Crum Griffin in Tifton, Ga., he met his one and only true love, Penny, at the age of 17. They raised two daughters in Bradenton, Fla., where they lived for 45 years and founded Controls and Weighing. After he retired, he worked on avionics at Vandenburg Airport in Tampa, Fla. for many more years.
VALDOSTA, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Errol Strickland

JESUP — Errol Gordon “Dinky” Strickland, 81, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Strickland was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Lucious J. Stickland, Sr. and the late Amy Reddish Strickland, and made Waycross, Blackshear and Jesup his home for many years. He enjoyed listening to old timecountry music.
JESUP, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Sylvia Ann Hadaway

Sylvia Ann Hadaway went peacefully to her heavenly home on August 30, 2022, at the age of 83 years. She was born in Waycross, Georgia on May 12, 1939 to Samuel and Ruby Hadaway. She is survived by her dear sister Jan (Phil), her nieces, Jill and Joy, and cherished cousins and friends.
WAYCROSS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy