Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekend Update: November 4th, 2022
Volunteer opportunities are opening up this holiday season for the Salvation Army!. Potential new locations for Waycross' July 4 firework display. New monthly storm water utility payment coming as the city is buying new equipment to address drainage issues. Voting continues at record rates with Ware County early voting maybe...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Abandoned House, Jeff Davis County
This simple old house was a landmark in my regular travels on US Highway 341 for many years, and I’m glad I stopped to photograph it one day in 2017, when it was being strangled by wisteria. As of early 2022, it is no more. I’m calling it a...
Gov. Kemp announces over $200 million investment in new Valdosta facility
A leading global baking company is set to invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Drainage Issues all Across Waycross
Waycross citizens and businesses will soon begin seeing a return on their monthly stormwater utility payment as the city starts buying items to use in addressing its most critical drainage issues. The City Commission approved a resolution Tuesday for the purchase of various piping to be used in upcoming projects...
allongeorgia.com
Coffee County Physician Sentenced to Prison After Admitting Conspiracy to Illegally Distribute Drugs
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, a Coffee County physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he admitted to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics.
Guilty verdict for immigrants who murdered Brunswick whistleblower in illegal labor conspiracy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A U.S. District Court jury returned an unanimous verdict of guilty to all charges lodged against an illegal alien for his role in a conspiracy to kill a whistleblower, who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. STORY: Woman found dead near Southeast Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
News4Jax.com
20 people arrested in Camden County for DUI over Georgia-Florida weekend, authorities say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Twenty people were arrested in Camden County on charges of driving under the influence in this past weekend, according to authorities, who said most were either coming from the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville — or from parties where they were watching the game on TV.
Brooks, Lowndes counties designated freeze disaster areas
WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
1 dead, 1 injured in Brunswick shooting, Glynn County police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night. According to a news release from the police, officers were flagged down by a woman around 11 p.m. near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive. Officers pulled over to her silver, four-door sedan and discovered that the woman and her passenger had been shot.
Georgia: Taxi driver’s killing still unsolved after 24 years. Who murdered John McKinnon?
GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of this month, the murder of a Georgia taxi driver has gone unsolved in Coffee County for 24 years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, John McKinnon, of Douglas, was shot and killed on Nov. 2, 1998. GBI officials said McKinnon, 67, left his house to go pick a passenger. […]
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
BOLO: Glynn County police looking for man considered armed and dangerous
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County police are asking the public to be on the lookout. Rodriguez Lamont Hamilton is currently wanted on felony malice murder, criminal attempt-murder and aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous. Hamilton is 28 years of age. He’s six foot two inches tall,...
News4Jax.com
Waycross Journal-Herald
William ‘Bill’ Ralph Griffin
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Mr. William “Bill” Ralph Griffin, 80, died Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, at The Canopy at Azalea Grove in Valdosta. Born December 24, 1942, to the late William Berry Griffin and Bernice Crum Griffin in Tifton, Ga., he met his one and only true love, Penny, at the age of 17. They raised two daughters in Bradenton, Fla., where they lived for 45 years and founded Controls and Weighing. After he retired, he worked on avionics at Vandenburg Airport in Tampa, Fla. for many more years.
Glynn County woman runs man over with car, life-flighted to Jacksonville in critical condition
Glynn County, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a woman ran a man over with her car last Tuesday. STORY: Woman found dead after commotion in Southside apartment complex, suspect at large. According to the police report, on Oct. 25, an officer responded around 4:32...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Errol Strickland
JESUP — Errol Gordon “Dinky” Strickland, 81, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Strickland was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Lucious J. Stickland, Sr. and the late Amy Reddish Strickland, and made Waycross, Blackshear and Jesup his home for many years. He enjoyed listening to old timecountry music.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Sylvia Ann Hadaway
Sylvia Ann Hadaway went peacefully to her heavenly home on August 30, 2022, at the age of 83 years. She was born in Waycross, Georgia on May 12, 1939 to Samuel and Ruby Hadaway. She is survived by her dear sister Jan (Phil), her nieces, Jill and Joy, and cherished cousins and friends.
First Coast News
Mother of 5 killed in accident in Charlton, Goergia
A mother from Fernandina Beach was killed in an accident in Georgia over the weekend. The other driver is being charged with a DUI.
