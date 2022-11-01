Read full article on original website
Tifton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lee County High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Errol Strickland
JESUP — Errol Gordon “Dinky” Strickland, 81, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Strickland was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Lucious J. Stickland, Sr. and the late Amy Reddish Strickland, and made Waycross, Blackshear and Jesup his home for many years. He enjoyed listening to old timecountry music.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Waycross Journal-Herald
William ‘Bill’ Ralph Griffin
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Mr. William “Bill” Ralph Griffin, 80, died Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, at The Canopy at Azalea Grove in Valdosta. Born December 24, 1942, to the late William Berry Griffin and Bernice Crum Griffin in Tifton, Ga., he met his one and only true love, Penny, at the age of 17. They raised two daughters in Bradenton, Fla., where they lived for 45 years and founded Controls and Weighing. After he retired, he worked on avionics at Vandenburg Airport in Tampa, Fla. for many more years.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Joseph Wilburn Mason
WAYCROSS — Mr. Joseph Wilburn Mason, 67, of Waycross died Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Clearwater, Fla. to the late Joe Mason and Mary Bass Mason. For the past 30 years, Mr. Mason had called Waycross home, but has traveled all over the United States with his wife and children ministering through their Sword and Shield Ministry. When he was not on the road, he attended The Bethesda House of Mercy in Waycross, and Bride of Christ Church in Callahan, Fla.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Mayor has lunch with six graders
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber had a visit from Scintilla Charter Academy sixth-grade students. On November 3, Mayor Scott James Matheson, alongside City Manager Mark Barber, had a visit from sixth-grade students from Scintilla Charter Academy. The students had the opportunity to provide feedback and ideas to the mayor about revitalization ideas for the downtown district around Olympic Park.
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekend Update: November 4th, 2022
Volunteer opportunities are opening up this holiday season for the Salvation Army!. Potential new locations for Waycross' July 4 firework display. New monthly storm water utility payment coming as the city is buying new equipment to address drainage issues. Voting continues at record rates with Ware County early voting maybe...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
WJCL
Tattnall County inmates on the run 3 weeks back behind bars after being captured in Florida
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia inmates who escaped custody in October are back behind bars. And authorities say it's thanks to police and U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Fla. John Herbert Mincey, 30, and Meakhi Asahmad Carter, 18, escaped from the Tattnall County jail back on October 10. Both...
wgxa.tv
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
First Coast News
Mother of 5 killed in accident in Charlton, Goergia
A mother from Fernandina Beach was killed in an accident in Georgia over the weekend. The other driver is being charged with a DUI.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Phyllis Elizabeth Burse
WAYCROSS — Ms. Phyllis Elizabeth Burse, 70, died Friday evening, October 28, 2022, at Hospice House Satilla. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Phyllis graduated from Waycross High School in 1969, and was a member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. She retired from the Swisher International finishing department.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Sylvia Ann Hadaway
Sylvia Ann Hadaway went peacefully to her heavenly home on August 30, 2022, at the age of 83 years. She was born in Waycross, Georgia on May 12, 1939 to Samuel and Ruby Hadaway. She is survived by her dear sister Jan (Phil), her nieces, Jill and Joy, and cherished cousins and friends.
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Gold Star Mom in GA and Her Non-Profit Trying to Prevent Veteran Suicides
RAY CITY, Ga. (WTVM) - A total of 22 veterans per day die by their own hands, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A Georgia mother has made it her life mission to never lose another veteran to suicide. Laura Busbin’s son, Jon, took his own life in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican bakery will be turning out more bread in south Georgia, announcing a larger bakery to go with a smaller one that it’s already building. Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers. The company announced the smaller $25 million bakery in 2021, and it’s supposed to begin operating in December with a staff of 76 workers. The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants across the Southeast. It’s unclear what the bakery announced Friday will make. The company will get undisclosed property tax breaks and up to $5.2 million in job tax credits for the second project.
News4Jax.com
20 people arrested in Camden County for DUI over Georgia-Florida weekend, authorities say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Twenty people were arrested in Camden County on charges of driving under the influence in this past weekend, according to authorities, who said most were either coming from the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville — or from parties where they were watching the game on TV.
Gov. Kemp announces over $200 million investment in new Valdosta facility
A leading global baking company is set to invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.
