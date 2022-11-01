Read full article on original website
WJCL
Snapchat Threat Cancels Game: Jenkins, Statesboro High football showdown called off
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Statesboro High School's scheduled football game against Jenkins High Friday night has been canceled. The announcement comes as both the Savannah-Chatham County and Bulloch County school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game. Friday's game was scheduled to...
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 12 scores, highlights
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Unfortunately, we have witnessed the final edition of this year’s WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week (I’m not crying, you’re crying) but we planned to close out on a high note. And boy, was it an intense back-and-forth game. Brunswick survived a second-half comeback to bring home a nailbiting […]
WTGS
Statesboro High School cancels football game, investigating Snapchat threat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro High School's football game against Jenkins has been canceled after both districts were made aware of a social media threat over Snapchat. According to officials, Bulloch County's and Savannah-Chatham County's school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game that was scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium.
Dublin, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Waycross Journal-Herald
Errol Strickland
JESUP — Errol Gordon “Dinky” Strickland, 81, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Strickland was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Lucious J. Stickland, Sr. and the late Amy Reddish Strickland, and made Waycross, Blackshear and Jesup his home for many years. He enjoyed listening to old timecountry music.
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Joseph Wilburn Mason
WAYCROSS — Mr. Joseph Wilburn Mason, 67, of Waycross died Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Clearwater, Fla. to the late Joe Mason and Mary Bass Mason. For the past 30 years, Mr. Mason had called Waycross home, but has traveled all over the United States with his wife and children ministering through their Sword and Shield Ministry. When he was not on the road, he attended The Bethesda House of Mercy in Waycross, and Bride of Christ Church in Callahan, Fla.
Waycross Journal-Herald
William ‘Bill’ Ralph Griffin
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Mr. William “Bill” Ralph Griffin, 80, died Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, at The Canopy at Azalea Grove in Valdosta. Born December 24, 1942, to the late William Berry Griffin and Bernice Crum Griffin in Tifton, Ga., he met his one and only true love, Penny, at the age of 17. They raised two daughters in Bradenton, Fla., where they lived for 45 years and founded Controls and Weighing. After he retired, he worked on avionics at Vandenburg Airport in Tampa, Fla. for many more years.
Local Texas Longhorn breeder promotes healthier beef; See Longhorns up close this Saturday
Cole Meeks is a Bulloch County resident who has been breeding cows since 2018. He and his father, Troy Meeks, started in 2016 with just 3 cows for ornamental purposes and to keep the pasture mowed. Their breeding operation now consists of body confirmation, consistency in milking, and horn measurements. After researching breeding and speaking with great breeders around the states, they had a new outlook for their program that would improve their Longhorn industry.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miller Plantation, Screven County
This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekend Update: November 4th, 2022
Volunteer opportunities are opening up this holiday season for the Salvation Army!. Potential new locations for Waycross' July 4 firework display. New monthly storm water utility payment coming as the city is buying new equipment to address drainage issues. Voting continues at record rates with Ware County early voting maybe...
WJCL
GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
First Coast News
Mother of 5 killed in accident in Charlton, Goergia
A mother from Fernandina Beach was killed in an accident in Georgia over the weekend. The other driver is being charged with a DUI.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Phyllis Elizabeth Burse
WAYCROSS — Ms. Phyllis Elizabeth Burse, 70, died Friday evening, October 28, 2022, at Hospice House Satilla. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Phyllis graduated from Waycross High School in 1969, and was a member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. She retired from the Swisher International finishing department.
WJCL
Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
