ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 12 scores, highlights

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Unfortunately, we have witnessed the final edition of this year’s WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week (I’m not crying, you’re crying) but we planned to close out on a high note. And boy, was it an intense back-and-forth game. Brunswick survived a second-half comeback to bring home a nailbiting […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WTGS

Statesboro High School cancels football game, investigating Snapchat threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro High School's football game against Jenkins has been canceled after both districts were made aware of a social media threat over Snapchat. According to officials, Bulloch County's and Savannah-Chatham County's school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game that was scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium.
STATESBORO, GA
High School Football PRO

Dublin, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Swainsboro High School football team will have a game with Dublin High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DUBLIN, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Errol Strickland

JESUP — Errol Gordon “Dinky” Strickland, 81, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Strickland was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Lucious J. Stickland, Sr. and the late Amy Reddish Strickland, and made Waycross, Blackshear and Jesup his home for many years. He enjoyed listening to old timecountry music.
JESUP, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Joseph Wilburn Mason

WAYCROSS — Mr. Joseph Wilburn Mason, 67, of Waycross died Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Clearwater, Fla. to the late Joe Mason and Mary Bass Mason. For the past 30 years, Mr. Mason had called Waycross home, but has traveled all over the United States with his wife and children ministering through their Sword and Shield Ministry. When he was not on the road, he attended The Bethesda House of Mercy in Waycross, and Bride of Christ Church in Callahan, Fla.
WAYCROSS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

William ‘Bill’ Ralph Griffin

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Mr. William “Bill” Ralph Griffin, 80, died Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, at The Canopy at Azalea Grove in Valdosta. Born December 24, 1942, to the late William Berry Griffin and Bernice Crum Griffin in Tifton, Ga., he met his one and only true love, Penny, at the age of 17. They raised two daughters in Bradenton, Fla., where they lived for 45 years and founded Controls and Weighing. After he retired, he worked on avionics at Vandenburg Airport in Tampa, Fla. for many more years.
VALDOSTA, GA
Grice Connect

Local Texas Longhorn breeder promotes healthier beef; See Longhorns up close this Saturday

Cole Meeks is a Bulloch County resident who has been breeding cows since 2018. He and his father, Troy Meeks, started in 2016 with just 3 cows for ornamental purposes and to keep the pasture mowed. Their breeding operation now consists of body confirmation, consistency in milking, and horn measurements. After researching breeding and speaking with great breeders around the states, they had a new outlook for their program that would improve their Longhorn industry.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miller Plantation, Screven County

This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Waycross Journal-Herald

Weekend Update: November 4th, 2022

Volunteer opportunities are opening up this holiday season for the Salvation Army!. Potential new locations for Waycross' July 4 firework display. New monthly storm water utility payment coming as the city is buying new equipment to address drainage issues. Voting continues at record rates with Ware County early voting maybe...
WAYCROSS, GA
WJCL

GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
VALDOSTA, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Phyllis Elizabeth Burse

WAYCROSS — Ms. Phyllis Elizabeth Burse, 70, died Friday evening, October 28, 2022, at Hospice House Satilla. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Phyllis graduated from Waycross High School in 1969, and was a member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. She retired from the Swisher International finishing department.
WAYCROSS, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy