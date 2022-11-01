Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekend Update: November 4th, 2022
Volunteer opportunities are opening up this holiday season for the Salvation Army!. Potential new locations for Waycross' July 4 firework display. New monthly storm water utility payment coming as the city is buying new equipment to address drainage issues. Voting continues at record rates with Ware County early voting maybe...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
In Georgia, Kemp and Abrams underscore why governors matter
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams have competed before. Since then, the pandemic, the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the 2020 election have made governors even more visible.
WJCL
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stops by Coastal Georgia, talks priorities if elected
STATESBORO, Ga. — The most recent poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Georgia's incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, with a 7% lead over Stacey Abrams, but that's not discouraging the democratic candidate. Abrams stopped by Savannah and Statesboro on Friday in the hopes of securing more support. "We can win...
WRDW-TV
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll conducted in five battleground states - including Georgia - shows 78% of voters surveyed are confident their state can administer a fair election. Conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, the poll surveyed 2,033 voters in those battleground states between Oct. 20-26, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Governor extends Georgia gas tax suspension into mid-December
ATLANTA – Georgia’s governor extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax for yet another month through Dec. 11. The announcement came Friday with two executive orders from Gov. Brian Kemp, who is running for re-election against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Kemp signed the orders that extended...
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
wfxl.com
Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race
MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
Is Georgia’s high early voter turnout because of new election law? Both sides weigh in
ATLANTA — Friday was the final day of early voting across Georgia, and so far, we haven’t seen any reports of chronic long lines or major voting issues. Republicans say that’s because the new election integrity law is working, making it easier to vote. Democrats say the...
‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation
Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive Georgia Governor and Senate poll | Warnock and Kemp keeping leads
The newest poll was conducted for 11Alive by SurveyUSA between Oct. 29-Nov. 2 among 1,171 likely November Georgia voters.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
Governor Brian Kemp orders flags at half-staff for Vince Dooley
In an executive order issued Thursday, the American flag and the Georgia state flag are ordered to be lowered at all state buildings and grounds on Saturday, November 5.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Georgia in Wednesday’s drawing
ATLANTA — Two lucky winners in Georgia are waking up millionaires on Thursday. No one took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but two tickets sold in Georgia matched all five numbers. Those tickets are worth $1 million. The two tickets were sold at a Publix and on the...
wgxa.tv
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Georgians getting ready to fall back, despite state’s permanent daylight saving time law
ATLANTA — Last year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law for the state to permanently stay on daylight saving time. Despite that, Georgians are getting ready to move their clocks back an hour as daylight saving time comes to a close over the weekend. Channel 2′s...
