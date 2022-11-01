ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Waycross Journal-Herald

Weekend Update: November 4th, 2022

Volunteer opportunities are opening up this holiday season for the Salvation Army!. Potential new locations for Waycross' July 4 firework display. New monthly storm water utility payment coming as the city is buying new equipment to address drainage issues. Voting continues at record rates with Ware County early voting maybe...
WAYCROSS, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Governor extends Georgia gas tax suspension into mid-December

ATLANTA – Georgia’s governor extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax for yet another month through Dec. 11. The announcement came Friday with two executive orders from Gov. Brian Kemp, who is running for re-election against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Kemp signed the orders that extended...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race

MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation

Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy