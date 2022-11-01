Read full article on original website
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Errol Strickland
JESUP — Errol Gordon “Dinky” Strickland, 81, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Strickland was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Lucious J. Stickland, Sr. and the late Amy Reddish Strickland, and made Waycross, Blackshear and Jesup his home for many years. He enjoyed listening to old timecountry music.
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican bakery will be turning out more bread in south Georgia, announcing a larger bakery to go with a smaller one that it’s already building. Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers. The company announced the smaller $25 million bakery in 2021, and it’s supposed to begin operating in December with a staff of 76 workers. The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants across the Southeast. It’s unclear what the bakery announced Friday will make. The company will get undisclosed property tax breaks and up to $5.2 million in job tax credits for the second project.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekend Update: November 4th, 2022
Volunteer opportunities are opening up this holiday season for the Salvation Army!. Potential new locations for Waycross' July 4 firework display. New monthly storm water utility payment coming as the city is buying new equipment to address drainage issues. Voting continues at record rates with Ware County early voting maybe...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Phyllis Elizabeth Burse
WAYCROSS — Ms. Phyllis Elizabeth Burse, 70, died Friday evening, October 28, 2022, at Hospice House Satilla. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Phyllis graduated from Waycross High School in 1969, and was a member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church. She retired from the Swisher International finishing department.
wgxa.tv
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Drainage Issues all Across Waycross
Waycross citizens and businesses will soon begin seeing a return on their monthly stormwater utility payment as the city starts buying items to use in addressing its most critical drainage issues. The City Commission approved a resolution Tuesday for the purchase of various piping to be used in upcoming projects...
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Gold Star Mom in GA and Her Non-Profit Trying to Prevent Veteran Suicides
RAY CITY, Ga. (WTVM) - A total of 22 veterans per day die by their own hands, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A Georgia mother has made it her life mission to never lose another veteran to suicide. Laura Busbin’s son, Jon, took his own life in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chief of police arrested after burglarizing home, Georgia investigators say
A south Georgia police chief was arrested after he was accused of committing a home burglary, state investigators say. Willacoochee Chief of Police Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, Georgia, was booked on a burglary charge Wednesday, Nov. 2, after turning himself in to authorities, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Sylvia Ann Hadaway
Sylvia Ann Hadaway went peacefully to her heavenly home on August 30, 2022, at the age of 83 years. She was born in Waycross, Georgia on May 12, 1939 to Samuel and Ruby Hadaway. She is survived by her dear sister Jan (Phil), her nieces, Jill and Joy, and cherished cousins and friends.
Gov. Kemp announces over $200 million investment in new Valdosta facility
A leading global baking company is set to invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions
A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
douglasnow.com
Coffee falls to Ware, Trojans head into playoffs as #2 seed
The Ware County Gators are Region 1-5A champions after defeating the Coffee Trojans 31-6 at a packed Jardine Stadium Friday night. The two teams were poised for an epic showdown. It didn't quite turn out that way. Ware took an early 7-0 lead. The Gators expanded that lead with a...
1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Glynn Co.
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Glynn County late Wednesday night. According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Nov 2, officers were flagged down near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive by the driver of a silver four-door sedan. The driver […]
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
1 dead, 1 injured in Brunswick shooting, Glynn County police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night. According to a news release from the police, officers were flagged down by a woman around 11 p.m. near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive. Officers pulled over to her silver, four-door sedan and discovered that the woman and her passenger had been shot.
Georgia: Taxi driver’s killing still unsolved after 24 years. Who murdered John McKinnon?
GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of this month, the murder of a Georgia taxi driver has gone unsolved in Coffee County for 24 years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, John McKinnon, of Douglas, was shot and killed on Nov. 2, 1998. GBI officials said McKinnon, 67, left his house to go pick a passenger. […]
