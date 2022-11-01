Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Election Day deadlines as the big day approaches
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s the final countdown, Election Day is four days away. “I came down here to vote,” said Genella Bailey. One by one people are casting their ballots. Bailey is making sure her voice is heard. “I think it’s important for people to come...
dayton247now.com
West Carrollton approves resolution allowing schools to have firearms in classrooms
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The West Carrollton City Schools are forming a response team after the school board passed a resolution on Wednesday adding another layer to the District's Safety Plan. The district told Dayton 24/7 Now that only trained and certified staff members will have access to firearms.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Auditor finds pricing issues at 15 local Dollar General stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Consumers should exercise caution, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, after 15 nearby Dollar General stores failed pricing inspections earlier this week. On Thursday and Friday, inspectors from the Auditor's office performed price verification tests at 18 of the county's 30 Dollar General shops,...
dayton247now.com
Residents react to pricing issues at local dollar stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, 15 out of 18 Dollar General stores failed their pricing inspections this week. The Montgomery County Auditor completed those tests and discovered some stores made pricing errors. The price verification tests are completed by the county's auditor office...
dayton247now.com
"It's not just a convention, it's a family", AcadeCon continues this weekend in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- You can enter a whole new world at the R-P-G Academy 10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center. This is an opportunity for gamers to play board games and meet new people. Organizers shared that this idea all started in a basement with some friends...
dayton247now.com
Butler County auditor finds pricing problems during Family Dollar checks
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor is warning about pricing problems at Family Dollar stores. This follows a recent announcement and lawsuit regarding Dollar General's alleged pricing failures. Over the past week, price verification checks were conducted at all 13 Family Dollar stores in Butler County. There were...
dayton247now.com
Most in-demand jobs in Dayton region: drivers, nurses, retail
Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, said that there are about 32,000 job openings in the Dayton region, which is 3,000 more than the previous period. The occupations most in demand are truck drivers, registered nurses, retail sales personnel and app developers. One company looking to...
dayton247now.com
10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 10th annual AcadeCon is back in Dayton this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6. The RPG Academy podcast Faculty and Friends are hosting the 10th annual event, a gaming convention where everyone is welcome and having fun is the main objective.
dayton247now.com
Clermont County 6th grader accused of making list of students he wanted to harm
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont Middle School student was removed from class and charged after he allegedly made a list of names of people he wanted to harm. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the school at about 11 a.m. Thursday. School administrators had...
dayton247now.com
"Hello Avelo!" New airline and nonstop flight to Orlando comes to Dayton airport
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new airline and exclusive nonstop flight is coming to Dayton International Airport, “Hello, Avelo!”. Avelo Airlines will offer flights to Orlando, Florida, a popular vacation destination, twice a week. It’s made possible through the JobsOhio Air Service Restoration Program and multiple organizations including the...
dayton247now.com
Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
dayton247now.com
MCCFA announces Hard Rock Hotels brand coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority released a statement on Friday evening, announcing the implementation of the Hard Rock Hotels brand into the recently closed Radisson Hotel, attached to the Dayton Convention Center. “The MCCFA and business leaders are looking forward to continued collaboration with LW...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Police investigating shooting at E Third St. and Jefferson St.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews were called to a scene at E Third St and Jefferson St on Friday afternoon around 3:31 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a suspect was shot and that crews found the victim at the RTA Hub in downtown Dayton.
dayton247now.com
Sheriff's Office investigating after two firearms were found at local high school
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted an update on their Facebook page on Thursday, after deputies from their Harrison Township Substation were called to Horizon Science Academy High School on report of a firearm being located on the school grounds. The Sheriff's Office says that...
dayton247now.com
Miami Townships holds fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Miami Township will be hosting its fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Residents will have the opportunity to show off their holiday style by decorating their homes. Judges will travel to each home that enters on Thursday, December 8 to choose the best display. The deadline...
dayton247now.com
Food truck rally, craft show celebrates small businesses in Darke County
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County showcased the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally and Craft Show at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The food truck rally and craft show is a celebration of local, small businesses. Organizers said small businesses are the backbone of the United States economy.
dayton247now.com
Thriving Dayton pizzeria plots new Miami Valley location
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local Dayton favorite pizza spot will be opening a fourth location next summer. The project will create new jobs and provide another dining option. Old Scratch Pizza will set up shop in the former Troy Fire Department at 19 E. Race St. Eric...
dayton247now.com
Radisson Hotel in downtown Dayton only closing temporarily
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is now closed, taking an untold number of jobs with it, but owners are now saying that this is just temporary. Owners of the hotel, which is located at 33 E. Fifth Street and connected to the Dayton Convention Center,...
dayton247now.com
Goodwill Easterseals reopens its Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Goodwill Easterseals celebrated the reopening on Thursday of its Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek. Allison Underwood, senior director of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley for Community Support Services, said that they were required to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. "So we are having our grand reopening...
dayton247now.com
Greene Co. Fish & Game Association to hold 3rd Annual Rooster Run
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) - The Greene County Fish & Game Association will be celebrating their 3rd Annual Rooster Run Weekend on November 11th. The event allows for children to learn proper gun safety, hunting ethics, and the social aspects of hunting and outdoor sports. The Rooster Run is a two-day...
Comments / 0