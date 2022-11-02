ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes and Sharangovich help Devils beat Canucks 5-2

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dn8FK_0ivM9BUT00

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game in a row for the first time since October 2018.

Bo Horvat replied for the Canucks (2-6-2) with a pair of power-play goals. J.T. Miller assisted on both.

New Jersey netminder Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves and improved his career record against Vancouver to 5-0-0.

“I think we’ve been doing a good job of capitalizing on our chances as of late and really limiting stuff that the other team was getting in our end,” Blackwood said. “Tonight we did a good job of burying chances.”

Jesper Bratt had an assist on Hischier’s fifth goal, extending his season-opening point streak to 10 games (four goals, 12 assists), which equaled a franchise record.

“I think (Bratt’s) playing a team game and he’s getting rewarded,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.

“He’s taking advantage of the opportunities and he’s finding a way every night to get on the board.”

Thatcher Demko stopped 32 of 36 shots for Vancouver.

The defeat snapped a two-game win streak for the Canucks, who lost seven in a row to start the season.

“We need our veteran guys and our better players to be better players consistently, every day, not just one good game here and one good game there,” Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said. “And that goes not only for (defensemen) but it goes for the forwards as well and the goaltending as well.”

Boudreau pulled his goalie with less than two minutes left and Hughes scored into the empty net.

Vancouver made a late push, pulling Demko in favor of an extra attacker after New Jersey’s Ryan Graves was called for holding with 3:34 left on the clock.

The move paid off when Horvat buried his second of the night with a one-timer from the high hash marks at the 17:12 mark, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

“Obviously, the puck’s going in right now. But I’d rather be getting wins than scoring goals right now. I’d rather have none and be 9-0-0,” Horvat said. “But it’s not the way it’s going right now. And we’ve got to put this one in the past and keep plugging away here.”

NEW FACES

Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear and center Jack Studnicka made their debuts for Vancouver after being acquired in separate trades last week. Star blueliner Quinn Hughes returned to the lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

The Canucks wore their new navy blue “Johnny Canuck” reverse retro jerseys. The sweaters pay homage to the team’s namesake, a lumberjack-looking character called Johnny Canuck, which served as the team’s logo when it entered the Western Hockey League in 1945.

New Jersey: At the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Vancouver: Hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More

Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a new weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils won four consecutive games against the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL’s two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game, and Colorado grabbed control with three unanswered goals in the second period at Nokia Arena. Boone Jenner scored in the first for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo made 40 stops in his home country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Devils rally to beat Oilers 4-3 for 5th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves. “That was a huge win for us. They were 7-3 just like us heading into this game. They’re a great team and to come back like that in the third period was a great sign,” Wood said. “It just showed a huge sign of strength by all the guys on the team.” Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, which had won five straight. Stuart Skinner made 39 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal. Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts. “The guys did a really good job today,” Husso said. “They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my night easy again. I just tried to keep my focus for the game and not let in any goals. Guys blocked shots and did all the little things again today.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

