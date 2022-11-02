Truck smashes through glass storefront in robbery of 4 scooters from Orange County shop

Robbers rammed a truck through the doors of an Orange County shop, stepping through the wreckage to make off with a handful of scooters.

The smash-and-grab happened early Tuesday before the store, OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, opened.

Surveillance video captured the whole incident. Around 4:35 a.m., the truck backed in hard through the storefront, knocking down the door and sending glass and debris scattering around the interior.

Two men are then seen scurrying in over the collapsed door and grabbing four electric scooters.

Authorities are investigating.

Robbers rammed a truck through the doors of an Orange County shop, stepping through the wreckage to make off with a handful of scooters.