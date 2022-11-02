ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Truck smashes through glass storefront in robbery of 4 scooters from Orange County shop

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5kuL_0ivLvf1r00

Robbers rammed a truck through the doors of an Orange County shop, stepping through the wreckage to make off with a handful of scooters.

The smash-and-grab happened early Tuesday before the store, OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, opened.

Surveillance video captured the whole incident. Around 4:35 a.m., the truck backed in hard through the storefront, knocking down the door and sending glass and debris scattering around the interior.

Two men are then seen scurrying in over the collapsed door and grabbing four electric scooters.

Authorities are investigating.

Robbers rammed a truck through the doors of an Orange County shop, stepping through the wreckage to make off with a handful of scooters.

Comments / 6

Richard Guidetti
3d ago

This is my town and my community my neighbor. We won't stand for this. We won't stand by while looting occurs at our stores.

Reply
4
Related
KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway

A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa

Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
COSTA MESA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Teen Missing Since Halloween

A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing since Monday. He was last seen in West Los Angeles on Federal Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Wright was last seen on October 31 around 6 p.m. on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy