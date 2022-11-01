Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: A lesson in civics
Tuesday’s Starkville Board of Aldermen meeting was routine in most respects, mostly spent addressing usual business with the board taking little action beyond consent agenda items. The meeting was worth noting in one respect, however: It proved to be a pretty good lesson in civics, something that isn’t taught...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Endorses Mark Cliett
One of the most important parts of a political campaign is meeting the people one will represent. After campaigning door-to-door in our first neighborhood, Mark Cliett said, “I am going to love this…meeting and talking with the people!” Many, many neighborhoods, businesses and people in general awaited us! It has been a pleasure and an honor for Mark and me to meet so many nice, hard-working people expressing their concerns for their families, their community, their country, and their justice system. I, along with Mark, share their concerns.
wcbi.com
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
Commercial Dispatch
Quarter-billion dollar incentive package passed for new SDI aluminum, biocarbon projects
A multi-million dollar incentive package passed by the state Wednesday paves the way for a $2.5 billion dollar project in Lowndes County involving multiple companies. In a special session, legislators approved $246 million in financial assistance for Indiana-based Steel Dynamics to construct a state-of-the-art low-carbon, aluminum flat-rolled mill near its Columbus steel mill on Airport Road and a biocarbon production facility on Artesia Road, near the International Paper pulp mill. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bills into law shortly after.
Commercial Dispatch
Asset freeze to remain in place in case against J5 execs
A federal judge has denied a motion by Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against Edwards’ businesses. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple charges relating to allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commercial Dispatch
Slimantics: Fish, cut bait or just flop around?
The way the search for a new Columbus police chief has gone over the past couple of days brings to mind the title of an old country song: “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven, But Nobody Wants To Die.”. That’s the way it often is with public officials, too....
WLOX
$40k in fees, land surveyors, and a lot of research: How Columbus sisters finally got their cannabis dispensary approved
COLUMBUS – Denisha and Amber Glenn saw a whole future inside an abandoned store Tuesday Morning. The shuttered retail store was the perfect home for the sisters’ business venture: Holistika. In their vision, Holistika would be one of Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensaries. The sisters already had...
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
wcbi.com
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
Commercial Dispatch
Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD
The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
Commercial Dispatch
$7.1 million bid approved for new Caledonia High gym
The Lowndes County School District board of trustees accepted the $7.18 million bid Wednesday from West Brothers Construction to build a new gymnasium at Caledonia High School. The board met in a recessed meeting to specifically discuss the bids submitted to JBHM Architecture, who LCSD has contracted to plan and...
wcbi.com
Local doctor’s offices, clinics report high numbers of positive flu cases
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season has arrived, and the virus is working its way through schools, workplaces, and public spaces in general. Local doctor’s offices and clinics are reporting high numbers of positive flu cases. West Point pediatrician Dr. Keith Watson said the best protection against the flu...
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha County Marriages and Divorces, Oct. 2022
Courtney Kimbrough Dueitt and Charles Anthony Dueitt Jr.; Oct. 7. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
desotocountynews.com
Shannon man sentenced on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges
A Shannon man was sentenced Tuesday to over 13 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, Demond Fleming, age 43 of Shannon, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to serve a total of 160 months in prison following his previous guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fleming was sentenced to 120 months for the firearms offense and 160 months for the drug offense with the sentences ordered to run concurrently to each other. Upon release from incarceration, Fleming will be placed on supervised release for a period of four years. Following the sentencing hearing, Fleming was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
wcbi.com
Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season. People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center. The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls,...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations
Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
Commercial Dispatch
Disturbance leads to seizure of 6 pounds of pot, shotgun
Officers responding to a disturbance call over the weekend ended up discovering drugs and a gun, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Columbus Police Department officers were sent to an apartment at 204 East Manor Drive about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance, Hawkins said. When they arrived, they smelled a strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment and called agents from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group.
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
wtva.com
Enrollment decrease at MSU
MSU has seen a slight decrease in enrollment this year. For seven straight years Mississippi State University reported student increases. This Fall, Freshman enrollment dropped by just 22 students from last year. Still, the university remains highly diverse with nearly 90 countries represented. A recent survey by the shows 97%...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home. Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday. Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a...
