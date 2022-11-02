ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

World Series: Philadelphia Phillies hit five home runs in 7-0 win over Houston Astros

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken a 2-1 lead in the World Series following a commanding 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros .

Bryce Harper , Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins all homered for the Phillies while Houston’s offence was kept silent in game three of the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Harper got the hosts off to a perfect start with a home run off his very first pitch, sending Schwarber and himself across home plate for a 2-0 advantage at the bottom of the first inning.

The lead stretched to four in the second courtesy of Bohm and Marsh, before Schwarber and Hoskins put the game out of reach in the fifth.

It was a nightmare evening all around for the Astros, as they struggled both at the plate and on the mound.

Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez gave up just three hits over five shutout innings, while Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr became the first pitcher ever to allow five homers in a World Series game.

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s latest on Aaron Judge contract talks, future

NEW YORK — In a development that stunned precisely nobody, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he wants to keep star right fielder Aaron Judge in pinstripes. “We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him being able to maintain being a member of this franchise and the path he’s currently on is Hall of Fame-like,” Cashman said at a press conference at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click2Houston.com

Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.

If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Verlander's brother questions Texans wearing red against the Eagles

Not everyone affiliated with Houston sports is onboard with Battle Red Day. Count Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander’s brother, Ben Verlander, as one of them. The former member of the Detroit Tigers organization and current Fox Sports MLB analyst quote-tweeted the Houston Texans’ official Twitter account when it asked fans to wear red on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence

Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
HOUSTON, TX
