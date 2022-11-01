ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Old Mission Gazette

Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend

It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
OLD MISSION, MI
traverseticker.com

Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market

What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
KINGSLEY, MI
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
High School Football PRO

Traverse City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Benzie Central High School football team will have a game with Traverse City St. Francis High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

HS Football - District Finals: Standish-Sterling at Millington

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Millington's Dallas Walsh blocked a PAT and Luke Matusik threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Truk Terbush. Those 2 game-changing plays proved to be the difference for the Cardinals, as they defeated Standish-Sterling, 14-12, in their district championship game.
MILLINGTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy