travelawaits.com
The Gorgeous Resort On The Shores of Lake Michigan That The Whole Family Will Love
Situated within walking distance of downtown Traverse City on East Front Street, Delamar Traverse City is an upscale boutique resort. Nestled by Lake Michigan’s shoreline, the 173-room full-service hotel will welcome you year-round. What I enjoy the most about Traverse City is that it’s right on the Grand Traverse...
Biehl’s Turkey Farm Brings Fresh, Local Flavor to Michigan Tables for Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving dinner could have a local flavor this year, if you’re a fan of fresh, local turkey. A Northern Michigan family farm is going on more than 60 years strong. Biehl’s Turkey Farm near Mancelona is fast-approaching their busiest week of the year. James Biehl has been...
Old Mission Gazette
Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend
It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
traverseticker.com
Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market
What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
Teen Driver Pulled From Burning Truck In Stable Condition
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old is in stable condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle Thursday night. A couple was driving on 5th Avenue in Marion Township and passed a pickup truck in the ditch. They said it hit a tree and was on fire. The...
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Traverse City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Charlevoix Police Chief, On Administrative Leave, Announces Retirement
Charlevoix’s police chief has retired, and his decision comes two weeks after he was put on administrative leave. City Manager Mark Heydlauff confirmed that Chief Gerald Doan announced his retirement Monday, effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Chief Doan had a long career working in law enforcement in Charlevoix. He reassured...
Deputies Clear Scene of Bomb Threat at Cadillac Veterans Affairs Office
The Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. Deputies say they have cleared the scene and there is no danger to the public. 9&10 News has confirmed that the bomb threat was made at the Department of Veterans Affairs office. 1:54 p.m. The...
A Michigan Lottery Player From Traverse City Is Now $1 Million Richer
One lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 west Front Street. The lack of a winner means the next drawing tomorrow night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot- making it the 4th-largest in U.S. history.
Traverse City Bicyclist Dies after being Hit by Car
A Traverse City woman riding a bike died Monday morning when an SUV hit her. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff says Katherine Hardy was hit on Center Road near East Shore Road on Old Mission Peninsula just after seven this morning. She died at the scene. Michigan State Police and...
Northern Michigan woman arrested after kicking out sunroof, punching side mirror on boyfriend's car during breakup: police
A Northern Michigan woman was arrested by police this month after she damaged her then-boyfriend’s vehicle after a bad break up over the summer, authorities confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan teen arrested after police find meth during traffic stop, officials say
CADILLAC, Mich. – A Michigan teenager was arrested after state troopers found methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop, they said. Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled a car over around 12:40 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) for an equipment violation on Wright Street near 3rd Avenue in Cadillac.
abc12.com
HS Football - District Finals: Standish-Sterling at Millington
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Millington's Dallas Walsh blocked a PAT and Luke Matusik threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Truk Terbush. Those 2 game-changing plays proved to be the difference for the Cardinals, as they defeated Standish-Sterling, 14-12, in their district championship game.
Cadillac Traffic Stop Leads to Over 243 Grams of Narcotics and Array of Weapons Seized
Following a traffic stop in Cadillac on Nov. 2, over 243 grams of narcotics were seized from a vehicle traveling for delivery in Northern Michigan. Weapons were also found on the scene, including guns and ammunition, knives and a baton. The driver was identified by state troopers as 42-year-old Allen...
