TROY honors military families during National Veterans and Military Families Month in November, waives application fees for the month

birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship
A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
troy.edu
Week-long series of events highlight International Education Week at Troy University
When International Education Week begins on Sunday, Nov. 13., Troy University students will kick off a weeklong celebration. The University, known as Alabama’s International University with more than 1,000 international students, places a premium on TROY student becoming globally competitive. “[Diversity] helps students prepare for being a global citizen...
lowndessignal.com
Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45
The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
wdhn.com
A day after the lockdown at Elba city schools
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Elba City School Superintendent, Chris Moseley, confirmed to WDHN news that classes today went without a hitch. This after Wednesday, when state and local authorities placed a four-hour “lockdown” at both Elba high school and elementary school following Elba Police Chief,. Troy Staley, getting information...
Troy Messenger
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
wdhn.com
Trash collection canceled for Veterans Day
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — Since Veterans Day is just around the corner, here are the current schedules for garbage pick-up in the Wiregrass. On Friday, November 11, The City of Enterprise will be closed and no garbage will be collected that day. Garbage collection scheduled for Thursday, November 10, will...
troy.edu
Mosier wins Troy University Intramural Speech Tournament
Troy University sophomore Emily Mosier earned the top score at the Intramural Speech Tournament hosted by the Hall School of Journalism and Communication on Oct. 27 in the HAL Hall of Honor. Mosier, a double major in English and multimedia journalism, spoke about developing intercultural friendships at TROY and was...
elmoreautauganews.com
Governor, Alabama State Department of Education Launch 3rd Annual Thank Alabama Teachers Month
Monthlong observance in which communities, businesses and individuals are asked to show appreciation for K-12 teachers statewide highlighted by a teacher giveaway in partnership with Nick’s Kids Foundation. MONTGOMERY (Nov. 1, 2022) — Governor Kay Ivey, alongside State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey from the Alabama State...
wastetodaymagazine.com
First RNG project in Alabama announced
NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Coffee County, Alabama, have announced plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in the state of Alabama. The project will be located at a landfill owned and operated by Coffee County and interconnect with a pipeline owned by Southeast Gas,...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County commissioners urge a ‘Yes’ vote on Amendments 2, 7
During Tuesday’s general election, Crenshaw County voters will receive an opportunity to vote on 10 amendments to the Alabama Constitution. Amendments 2 and 7 pertain to the expansion of broadband services in Alabama and economic development within the state. These two amendments are endorsed by all Crenshaw County Commissioners, who acknowledged their support in a resolution signed Oct. 24.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission seeks ambulance service alternatives
Lowndes County commissioners tasked Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph with finding ambulance service alternatives amidst growing concerns over deficiencies in the county’s emergency response service. Haynes Ambulance currently holds a contract to services in the County. According to Rudolph, citizens and officials are concerned residents’ needs are not being...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL
No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
elmoreautauganews.com
Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today
Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
wtvy.com
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
WSFA
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
elba-clipper.com
Coffee County Farm City Peanut Boil
The Coffee County Farm-City Committee held its annual Peanut Boil this week when volunteers passed out cups of the boiled goodness Monday evening, Oct. 31, during Elba’s Pumpkin on the Square event. For several years now, the Farm-City Committee has brought the peanut boil to the local event and has enjoyed seeing hundreds eat their boiled peanuts. Some adults even admit the only reason they attend Pumpkins on the Square is to get a cup of those “good ‘ole boiled goobers!” Above, Coffee County farmer and Farm-City volunteer Max Bozeman is shown scooping the cups full of peanuts Monday evening for all to enjoy.
