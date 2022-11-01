ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

YWCA FREE Nurturing Parenting Classes

P 419.255.5519 | [email protected] or [email protected]. The YWCA Child Care Resource and Referral Department is providing FREE Nurturing Parenting Classes to help support all parents and caregivers in our community. The Nurturing Parenting Program is instructed by our YWCA Parent Outreach Specialists. Our FREE Nurturing Parenting Class is...
TOLEDO, OH
Equality Toledo to Host Third Annual Fashion Show, FLAUNT

Equality Toledo (ET) will host its third annual fashion show fundraiser, FLAUNT, which will highlight some of the region’s leading fashion designers and entertainers, all while celebrating the influence of LGBTQIA+ communities in mainstream culture. The show will take place at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.,...
TOLEDO, OH
Pet Photos With Santa All Paws Welcome

Santa Paws is coming to town and all well mannered pets and humans are welcome to visit. Nature’s Nursery Center For Wildlife Rescue And Rehabilitation has partnered with HealthMarkets in Maumee to host Pet Photos With Santa to raise funds for wildlife care. This Sunday November 6th from Noon...
TOLEDO, OH

