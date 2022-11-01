Read full article on original website
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
kunm.org
Biden stumps for New Mexico Democrats amid a few close, key races
President Joe Biden attended a rally with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hosted by the New Mexico Democratic Party in a South Valley community center in Albuquerque Thursday ahead of Election Day. The location, at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center in the newly-redrawn Congressional District 2, wasn’t arbitrary. The...
12news.com
Decision 2022: The latest election news in Arizona
A republican candidate has yet to withdraw from race after public sexual indecency arrest. Increased voter suppression cases have been reported.
KOAT 7
High voter turnout expected in New Mexico ahead of Election Day
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People flocked to the polls in New Mexico Saturday to submit last-minute ballots for early voting ahead of Election Day. Election officials said this year may be the largest voter turnout since Election Day in 2018. "People are seeing over the last four, six, ten years...
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
According to the New Mexico Secretary of State, 22% of voters in the state register as Decline to State. Around 44% are registered as Democrats, and 31% are registered as Republicans as of October 2022.
KOAT 7
Early voting numbers in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As of Thursday night, early voting numbers are around 26% when you combine all parties. Democrats and Republicans make up a majority of that percentage. “In 2018, four years ago, we had a voter turnout of about 56% turnout so far, it’s 26%. We have not even had election day yet,” KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
losalamosreporter.com
We Support The Current Democratic Platform Over The Republican Platform
As small business owners, we support the current Democratic platform over the Republican platform for the reasons discussed below. The current healthcare system favors big business over small or single owner business. Big business gets extremely favorable group pricing, custom group plans, and have dedicated healthcare representatives. One in six people are staying in jobs solely on the fear of losing and being unable to obtain healthcare coverage. When the founding partners started out, we had difficulty obtaining healthcare coverage. Instead of leaving LANL and putting our full energy into our company, we chose to complete conflict of interest agreements, and work nights and weekends to stay on the Lab’s insurance. The difficulty of obtaining healthcare coverage was known and brought up to us by one of the line managers that approved the conflict-of-interest paperwork. They bluntly stated that it was difficult to obtain healthcare, this was pre-ACA, and we would burn out and come back in six months or be uninsured. In one way he was correct, most of the company was unable to get insured for eighteen months. One of us was lucky enough to be covered under their wife’s health plan. The ACA improved the situation some, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. One way to help small businesses thrive is to standardize the healthcare market, the most efficient way to do so is single payer universal healthcare. With universal healthcare the big companies would not have the cudgel to keep employees for fear of losing coverage and it would also remove the unfair business advantage of paying less to attract the same employee with cheaper business costs for healthcare. On the state level this is true as well. For one of the partners (without going into medical issues) if our company was based in a state like California, many of their medical expenses would have to be covered by the company’s medical plan, but since New Mexico doesn’t require it, we can’t even get access to those plans because the healthcare companies want to cover the bare minimum they can get away with. Current Democratic platform supports universal health care, Republican Platform supports getting rid of Medicare making it even more uneven.
krwg.org
Libertarian candidate Larry Marker runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
Larry Marker is a Libertarian candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
AdWeek
Albuquerque Station Denies Accusations Former Photographer Helped Current Governor Cheat in 2018 Debate
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Albuquerque, N.M. NBC affiliate KOB is denying accusations a former employee helped New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a debate during the 2018 campaign.
bernco.gov
New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results
Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
krwg.org
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are pumping resources into a law-and-order campaign for governor in New Mexico by a local television celebrity, and a visit by President Joe Biden this week is geared toward shoring up support for an incumbent Democrat. Former TV meteorologist and Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is highlighting concerns about crime in a bid to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor has hitched her campaign to support for abortion access. Ronchetti has support from a pack of ambitious GOP governors with little love for Donald Trump in a state that has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors for decades.
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
KOAT 7
'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
KOAT 7
Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
pinonpost.com
Dem lawmaker issues non-apology after gruesome comment about slain woman
After far-left state Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Bernalillo) made a gruesome comment about a 21-year-old Santa Fe woman’s brutal slaying, she issued a non-apology via Twitter late Wednesday. Piñon Post exclusively broke the story about Thomson’s comments. Grace Jennings appeared to have been fatally stabbed multiple times with...
Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
KRQE News 13
Government warns of 'failure to appear in court' scam in New Mexico
The Federal Court in New Mexico said it has received reports of another scam. This one involves claims on witness testimony. Government warns of ‘failure to appear in court’ …. The Federal Court in New Mexico said it has received reports of another scam. This one involves claims...
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
