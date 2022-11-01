Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
SOL Price Analysis: SOL price has been trading in a small range as it forms a bullish chart pattern, will it give a breakout?
SOL token price has been in a downtrend for the past weeks and recently it started consolidating resulting in range formation. The token price is trading in a small range while forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of SOL/BTC is trading at...
themarketperiodical.com
ALGORAND Token Price Analysis: ALGO token price is transacting at the supply zone after showing a strong bullish trend, will the trend continue or not?
The ALGO token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. The ALGO token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ALGO/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0001738 with a decrease of -0.45% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
ATOM TOKEN Price Analysis: ATOM token price is hovering around the supply zone after bouncing off the demand zone, will it give a breakout?
The ATOM token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame after showing bullish momentum in the past 48 hours. The ATOM token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ATOM/USDT is trading at the price level of...
themarketperiodical.com
AVAX Price Analysis: Avalanche Coin engulfed in a bullish cloud
•AVAX/USD is currently priced at $19.37 and has increased by 4.25% over the past day. •The technical indicators paint a positive outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have increased by 51.98% over the past day. Short Term View: AVAX bulls ramp up the pressure as bears hover. The...
themarketperiodical.com
AXS Price Analysis: AXS token price is trying to recover as it shows sharp bounce off the demand zone, will it continue the trend?
The AXS token price as per the price action is bullish, as it manages to bounce of the supply zone. The AXS token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of AXS/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000527 with an increase...
themarketperiodical.com
BAT TOKEN Price Analysis: Investors are in a frenzy as the token price reaches the supply zone, will it continue the trend?
The BAT token price is trading above the long-term demand zone on a daily time frame. The BAT token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of BAT/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00001615 with an increase of 2.34% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
HELIUM TOKEN Price Analysis: HNT token price is resting at the long-term demand zone, will it bounce back?
The HNT token price is trading near the demand zone after falling from the supply zone. The HNT token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The HNT/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0001956 with an increase of 1.12% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
ETHEREUM CLASSIC Token Price Analysis: ETC token price is trading above the demand zone forming a continuation pattern, will it continue the trend or fall?
The ETC token price is hovering around the demand zone after showing a strong bullish pressure which led to the strongest breakout. The ETC token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ETC/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00122 with...
themarketperiodical.com
LUNC TOKEN Price Analysis: LUNC token price has risen to the supply zone despite the strong bearish trend, what happens next?
The LUNC token price is hovering around the supply zone inside a small range. The token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The LUNC token price is forming a continuation pattern on a daily time frame, it remains to see if the bulls will overpower bears or not.
themarketperiodical.com
AAVE Token Price Analysis: AAVE token price is getting ready for a big move as it forms a bullish chart pattern on a daily time frame, what happens next?
The AAVE token price is bullish as it hovers around the supply some in a daily time frame as bulls take the control. The AAVE token price is forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of AAVE/BTC is trading at the price level...
themarketperiodical.com
QUANT token price analysis: QNT token price is trading in a small range, as it forms a continuation pattern, what happens next?
QNT token price is below the long-term demand zone and currently, it is trading at $169.76. QNT token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily time frame and seems ready for a breakout. The pair of QNT/ETH is trading at 0.008297 with a increase of 1.58% in...
themarketperiodical.com
What Makes Ethereum the ‘Second Bitcoin’ in Terms of Popularity?
After Bitcoin, Ethereum is the next most well-known cryptocurrency. The market cap of Ethereum currently accounts for more than 17 per cent of the $1.2 trillion worldwide digital market. Between Ethereum and Bitcoin, there are several definite distinctions. ETH is meant to be much more than an exchange instrument or...
themarketperiodical.com
Best Bitcoin Casinos & Crypto Gambling Sites
Are you looking for the top Bitcoin casinos, but you’re not sure where to start? Then this guide is for you. Since its creation, Bitcoin has become an increasingly popular payment method. Besides, it’s used for money transfers between individuals, internet payments, and online trading activities. This guide...
themarketperiodical.com
BC.GAME Invests 700 ETH in NFTs for a Better Metaverse
BC.GAME has invested 700 ETH in multiple NFTs with the ultimate goal of boosting the metaverse and iGaming sector. The ETH amount has been spread into 5 BAYC, 3 CryptoPunks, 1 Clonex, 2 Azuki, and 3 latest Art Gobblers. The cost of 700 ETH is believed to help the crypto...
Comments / 0