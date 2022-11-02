ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Protest over Delco school's ban on hoodies ends in fights, 10 students arrested

By Jaclyn Lee via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQIsf_0ivKo0EF00

An investigation continues into a series of fights that broke out at Delaware County school following a peaceful protest.

Students at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill were demonstrating against a new dress code policy around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday but things spiraled out of control.

At least 10 students were arrested, with more arrests expected in the coming days.

The 10 arrested so far are facing charges ranging from aggravated assault to causing or risking catastrophe.

The fights, inside and outside the school, led to an all-county police assist at the school.

"It was just too much. It was too many people in one area. There were like 600 people in one area," said Tobias, an 11th-grade student.

"I was frantic," said parent Armenda Pettey. "I'm at work at my desk working and my daughters are calling me and they're telling me, 'Mom, get up here.' And they're scared to death."

The fights occurred after a peaceful student protest inside the auditorium. Students were protesting the Southeast DelCo School District's decision to ban hooded sweatshirts and hats.

"The schools said we can't wear the hoodies, but us kids don't like that because we like to wear our hoodies and stuff," said student Randy Baker.

"We felt like it was unfair and it was too quick," said Tobias.

The school board made the decision during their Oct. 27 meeting.

"If I'm wearing my hoodie, I can hide my face if I'm doing something devious, if I'm choosing poor choices instead of being a scholar in the building," said a school board representative during the meeting.

The policy went into effect on Monday.

After the student protest, Sharon Hill police said students started damaging property inside the school and fights broke out.

"I feel like I wish it could have stayed peaceful so we could really get our message across because now I feel like since they started fighting, they're not going to try and listen to us," said Tobias. "They're going to think we're not serious or whatever."

The Southeast Delco School District released the following statement on Wednesday:

"Yesterday, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.

"After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.

"Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct."

Comments / 78

CM
3d ago

I went to that HS (class of 2012). Staff got tired of asking students to take their hood down while in the building. We ended up banned from wearing hoodies altogether. The district felt as though someone could hide a weapon or drugs in them. We had random locker searches etc. We were kids, we didn’t like it but we complied with it. The difference now is that this generation has witnessed a ton of violent events/riots in the last two yrs. (In my opinion), I believe it’s made them feel comfortable to be so destructive.

Reply(5)
29
Guest
3d ago

they shouldn't be wearing hoodies in school in the first place !! you go to school to learn not to look like a thug start charging the parents they see how their kids walk out the door

Reply(7)
25
Maggie Clark Miller
3d ago

Parents should be billed for the damage instead of taxpayers. There should be actually consequences for their children’s behavior.

Reply(1)
16
Related
CBS Philly

3 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old dead have also been charged with murdering another teen the day before.Detectives say the shootings outside of the high school and along North 13th Street were similar.Surveillance video shows the shooters jumping out of a car and ambushing the victims.Last month, CBS3 reported police were looking into possible links in multiple deadly shootings. Police have now confirmed connections in two cases. Philadelphia police have identified three of the gunmen seen in this security video during the Roxborough High school that happened on Sept....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Clears Kennett High School

Students were sent home early from a Chester County high school Thursday, Nov. 3 after administrators received a bomb threat, according to authorities. Kennett High School in Kennett Square Township received the warning at about 9:30 a.m., officials said. School staff evacuated students while township and county police swept the building with K9 units, they added.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teens suspected in shooting at Pa. high school committed another murder the day before: police

Three of the four teens arrested for the shooting death of a Philadelphia high school student also committed a separate, unrelated murder the day before, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police believe Troy Fletcher, 15, Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are responsible for the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones in North Philadelphia on Sept. 26.
HOME, PA
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

3 brothers linked to dismantled Pennsylvania gun trafficking ring

Investigators say the ring was led by 20-year-old Clayton, with “sales help” from 31-year-old Julian and 18-year-old Kenneth. Investigators allege Brett Portner of Jenkintown, Maurice Baker of Bristol, and Joseph Lynch of Ga., still being sought, were the “straw purchasers” buying guns legally for illegal purposes.
JENKINTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy