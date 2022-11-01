Read full article on original website
Three Female Runners Earn All-MEC Honors as Women’s Cross Country Places Fourth at MEC Championships
Wheeling, W. Va. - All season long, the Wheeling University Women's Cross Country team has been preparing for the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships. On Saturday, that day finally came, and the Cardinals responded with one of their best finishes in program history, placing fourth overall. They had three runners earn Second Team All-MEC honors for their efforts as the Women's Cross Country program continues to grow.
Wheeling Wrestling Kicks off Season at Mount Union Invitational
Wheeling, W. Va. - After months of training, the 2022-23 wrestling season is finally here, marking the start of the Wheeling University winter sports season. The Wheeling University Wrestling team kicks things off with their first tournament of the year when they travel to the Mount Union Invitational with the first matches of the day beginning at 9 AM. It will be the first chance for fans to see their wrestlers in action as the returners look to build on last years' experience and the returners get some of their first experiences on the mat.
Wheeling Cross Country Heads to MEC Championships Ready to Compete
Wheeling, W. Va. - Throughout the season, the Wheeling University Cross Country team has been training for the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships. On Saturday, all that hard work will be put to the test as they compete against the best of the best in the conference for a chance at the 2022 MEC Championships at Oglebay. The Men's race will kick-off the morning at 9:30 AM, followed by the Women's race shortly after at 10:30 AM.
Strong Start Leads Wrestling at Mount Union
Alliance, OH. – After a long off-season, the Wheeling University Wrestling team kicked off the 2022 season at the Mount Union Invitational. They started out the day 5-0 through their first five matches of the day and finished eighth among the nine teams in attendance with three wrestlers on the ballot throughout the night.
Wheeling Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule on Road Back to MEC Playoffs
Wheeling, W. Va. - It is officially crossover season on the campus of Wheeling University as fall sports begin to transition into winter sports. However, before you know it, spring will be here, and the Wheeling University Baseball team is preparing with the release of their 2023 spring schedule on Friday. The 50-game schedule will see Wheeling go out on the road a ton with only 17 games, including six doubleheaders, being held at the J.B. Chambers I-470 Complex.
Wheeling Volleyball Wraps up Regular Season with Win in “The Battle for Wheeling”
West Liberty, W. Va. – "The Battle for Wheeling" moved to the hilltop on Friday night as the Wheeling University Volleyball team (23-7, 15-1) wrapped up the regular season. The Cardinals took down the rival Hilltoppers 3-2 to move to 15-1 to end the regular season. It was a big win for the Cardinals as they gain momentum heading into next week's Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament in Charleston, West Virginia.
Wheeling Rugby Advances to NCR 15’s Playoffs with Comeback Win Over Adrian
Wheeling, W. Va. – On Saturday night, the inaugural Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) Wild Card Playoffs came to Bishop Schmitt Field. It took a while for the offense to get going, but Wheeling picked up a come from behind victory 33-21 against Adrian College. The win moves Wheeling back to the national stage as they earn a berth to the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) D1 15's playoffs.
Wheeling Football Back Home for Battle with Charleston
Wheeling, W. Va. - In October, the Wheeling University Football team (6-3, 5-3) spent a lot of time on the road, with two of their three contests during the month coming on the road. However, they finish the month of November with their final two games at Bishop Schmitt Field, starting with Saturday's contest against Charleston with kick-off at 1 PM. The Cardinals will be looking for a bounce back effort after a tough loss last week as they try to end the regular season on a strong note.
Early Battle Not Enough as Men’s Soccer Falls to Charleston in MEC Semifinals
Charleston, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (8-11-1, 7-8-1) played in their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) Semifinal match since 2018 on Thursday night. They hit the road to face Charleston and, after a strong fight early on, the Cardinals playoff run came to an end as they fell to the Golden Eagles 3-0. Wheeling went shot for shot with Charleston throughout the first half, but just couldn't find the net as they end what was a strong 2022 campaign.
