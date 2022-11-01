Read full article on original website
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
If You Invested $1,000 In Exxon Mobil When Joe Biden Was Elected President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The 2020 Presidential Election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. Investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency has turned in impressive gains since November 2021.
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
Oil giants sell thousands of California wells, raising worries about future liability
The sale of thousands of California gas and oil wells is raising concern about oversight of idle and orphaned wells.
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
