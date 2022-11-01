ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy