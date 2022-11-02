Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left 2 dead

A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 23100 block of W. Mulholland, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A fire broke out after the collision involving two cars.

Two men in a Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of a Camry was arrested for felony DUI.

That driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.