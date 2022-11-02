ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left 2 dead

ABC7
 6 days ago

A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 23100 block of W. Mulholland, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A fire broke out after the collision involving two cars.

Two men in a Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of a Camry was arrested for felony DUI.

That driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

ABC7

