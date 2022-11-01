ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skittish Lincolnites report more issues at railroad crossing

Railroad crossing problems continue in Lincoln as multiple residents reported this week that gates were stuck down and even a non-passenger train approaching when the gates were up — though Keolis and MBTA officials said this was related to ongoing track work and there was no danger. LincolnTalk was...
