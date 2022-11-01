WOODBRIDGE — Two minors were charged Wednesday night after they crashed a stolen vehicle and ran away from the scene, police said. The youths — identified as a 13-year-old from New Haven and a 14-year-old from West Haven — were each charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit evading responsibility and other associated motor vehicle offenses. They are scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on Nov. 15, the police department said in a news release Thursday.

WOODBRIDGE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO