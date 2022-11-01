Read full article on original website
Man Kills Grandmother After Intentionally Striking Her With Vehicle In West Islip, Police Say
A Long Island man has been charged with killing his grandmother after police say he intentionally struck her with a vehicle. The incident happened in West Islip on Sunday, Oct. 16 at around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tanglewood Road and Ryan Street. Helga McNulty, age 80, of Babylon,...
Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
darientimes.com
Police: Youths crashed stolen car in Woodbridge and tried to run away
WOODBRIDGE — Two minors were charged Wednesday night after they crashed a stolen vehicle and ran away from the scene, police said. The youths — identified as a 13-year-old from New Haven and a 14-year-old from West Haven — were each charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit evading responsibility and other associated motor vehicle offenses. They are scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on Nov. 15, the police department said in a news release Thursday.
NBC Connecticut
Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies
Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash With Extrication
2022-11-04@9:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for a crash requiring extrication at Howard and Fairfield Avenue. Both drivers were being treated by EMS with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to...
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
‘Worst day of my life.’ Mom recalls son’s death amid legislation to prevent fatal 'frontover' crashes
Peter was playing in the driveway at his grandparents’ house in Norwalk, something he did all the time, when his grandfather pulled in, but couldn't see his grandson from the driver's seat. Peter was hit and killed.
New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled. The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91. According to state...
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
trumbulltimes.com
Witness: Motive in Norwalk homicide could be gang-related; victim, suspect had opposite affiliations
STAMFORD — Michael “Mizzy” Robinson and his alleged killer, Ibo Boone, were affiliated with warring neighborhood factions at the time of Robinson’s homicide in 2010, according to testimony from a Norwalk detective Friday. Detective Christopher Imparato testified Friday in Stamford Superior Court that two neighborhood gangs...
Newark Officer Shot In Neck By Sniper Gets Emotional Clapout From Hospital (VIDEO)
The Newark police officer who was shot in the neck while tracking down a shooting suspect has been released from the hospital after a two-day stay. Just before being wheeled out the front doors into the crowd, Johnny Aquino was greeted by fellow Newark officer Jabril Paul, who was shot in the leg Tuesday, Nov. 1, while trying to serve a warrant.
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NBC Connecticut
Person Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Ansonia
Ansonia Police said a person has serious injuries after being struck by a car in Ansonia Friday evening. Authorities said they responded to the area of Wakelee Avenue and Division Street for the reported crash. Responding officers said a pedestrian was hit and has serious injuries. The driver remained at...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Double Stabbing
2022-11-03@5:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a fight and double stabbing that started in the 600 block of State Street. It appears the fight may have started across the street from the gas station, then a victim was found with a stab wound to the stomach near the pump area. A blood trail was found and a second victim was found at Freemont Street with facial lacerations.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired
2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding. Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property...
Man Busted With Crack, Cocaine During Stamford Raid, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted with alleged crack and powdered cocaine during a raid by police. The incident took place in Stamford around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Myano Lane, Apt. 103. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department, officers from the Drug...
yonkerstimes.com
Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video
A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
greenwichsentinel.com
Teens Talk About Distracted Driving in Greenwich
Greenwich Police Department decided to increase their traffic enforcement on distracted driving last month. Over the last year, there were over 5,400 crashes due to distracted driving in Connecticut. New offenses for having a phone in hand while driving include $200 for the first offense, $375 for the second offense, and $650 for the third and subsequent offenses. These violations have increased between $50 and $150.
