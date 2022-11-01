ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
WEST ISLIP, NY
darientimes.com

Police: Youths crashed stolen car in Woodbridge and tried to run away

WOODBRIDGE — Two minors were charged Wednesday night after they crashed a stolen vehicle and ran away from the scene, police said. The youths — identified as a 13-year-old from New Haven and a 14-year-old from West Haven — were each charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit evading responsibility and other associated motor vehicle offenses. They are scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on Nov. 15, the police department said in a news release Thursday.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies

Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash With Extrication

2022-11-04@9:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for a crash requiring extrication at Howard and Fairfield Avenue. Both drivers were being treated by EMS with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Ansonia

Ansonia Police said a person has serious injuries after being struck by a car in Ansonia Friday evening. Authorities said they responded to the area of Wakelee Avenue and Division Street for the reported crash. Responding officers said a pedestrian was hit and has serious injuries. The driver remained at...
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Double Stabbing

2022-11-03@5:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a fight and double stabbing that started in the 600 block of State Street. It appears the fight may have started across the street from the gas station, then a victim was found with a stab wound to the stomach near the pump area. A blood trail was found and a second victim was found at Freemont Street with facial lacerations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired

2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video

A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
YONKERS, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Teens Talk About Distracted Driving in Greenwich

Greenwich Police Department decided to increase their traffic enforcement on distracted driving last month. Over the last year, there were over 5,400 crashes due to distracted driving in Connecticut. New offenses for having a phone in hand while driving include $200 for the first offense, $375 for the second offense, and $650 for the third and subsequent offenses. These violations have increased between $50 and $150.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy