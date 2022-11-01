Read full article on original website
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Volleyball Wins 'Gritty' 4-Setter at NIU
DEKALB, Ill. – As the chase for a spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament continues, Central Michigan made the right moves and bested Northern Illinois in four sets on Friday in the opener of a two-match weekend at the Huskies' Victor E. Court. The teams are set to conclude...
Mississippi State nabs another four-star player in Illinois' Jasmine Brown
Over a week ago, Mississippi State landed its first commitment of the class of 2023 in four-star guard Mjracle Sheppard and Sam Purcell and the Bulldogs kept the momentum going on Friday evening. The Bulldogs have landed a second top 100 player in the class in Joliet, Ill., guard Jasmine...
Men's Basketball Defeats Northwood 88-61 in Exhibition Game
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—In its first live competition of the season, Central Michigan took advantage of a balanced offensive attack and pressure defense as the Chippewas registered an 88-61 exhibition victory over Northwood Thursday evening at McGuirk Arena. Four Central Michigan players reached double figure scoring led by Reggie Bass,...
Football Delivers Big Road Win At NIU 35-22
DeKALB, Ill. – Hardly a work of art, but in the end, a win is a win and the Central Michigan football team will certainly take it. The Chippewas utilized a three-quarterback rotation, Lew Nichols III returned the lineup, and the defense came up big when it most needed it as CMU downed Northern Illinois, 35-22, on Wednesday night at NIU's Huskie Stadium.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
Darren Bailey points finger at Secretary of State police day after blaming Pritzker for death threat
"Everything comes from the top, so this is a failure of leadership," Bailey said. "It lays squarely on the shoulders of Jesse White."
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
starvedrock.media
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
Progressive Rail Roading
UP opens grain transload terminal at Chicago-area intermodal hub
Union Pacific Railroad late last month announced a new grain transload facility at its Global 4 intermodal terminal in Joliet, Illinois, now is open. UP officials believe the state-of-the-art facility will help reduce supply-chain costs for agricultural producers and processors. The transload terninal is managed by JCT, a 50/50 joint venture between Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. and Gavilon Grain LLC.
Man charged with sending death threat to Illinois gubernatorial candidate
A Chicago man has been charged with sending Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake
CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
16-year-old girl seriously injured in semi crash in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings. […]
Grayslake teen charged with threatening to shoot up high school
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - An 18-year-old Grayslake man is being charged with making threatening messages on social media earlier this week. Grayslake Police say Michael Drees made a threat to harm two specific students from Grayslake Central High School. Authorities were notified of the threat Tuesday evening. The messages specifically said...
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
