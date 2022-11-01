The Shiner Junior Varsity Purple team finished the season with a 4-12 record. The Lady Comanches beat Ganad 25-11, 25-15 Sept. 23; lost to Weimar 20-25, 25-11, 25-18 Sept. 27; fell to Schulenburg 25-18, 25-17 Oct. 5, and turned around and beat Schulenburg 25-11, 25-22 on Oct. 7. They lost to Weimar 13-25, 25-18, 15-9 Oct. 18 and lost to Schulenburg 19-25, 25-16, 25-20. Stats for those games include: Jennifer Arellano had 22 aces, 20 kills, 10 digs; Bianca Rainosek had 15 kills,10 aces, 10 digs; Kara Kupka had 10 kills, eight digs, five aces; A’Journee Kuykendall had nine aces, eight kills, four digs; MaKenna Pish had 30 digs, five aces; Sadie Carter had 25 digs, 14 kills, eight aces; Madison Olivas added 10 kills, five aces; Olivia Akin had eight kills, seven aces, four digs; Reese Seibert had five kills; Kaydence Franke had six digs, three kills; Kloey Salazar had four digs,two kills; Kacy Kramer had eight digs; JIllian Dierlam had 15 digs.

