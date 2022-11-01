Read full article on original website
Victoria Public Library director Dayna Williams-Capone resigns
Dayne Williams-Capone VICTORIA, Texas – Dayna Williams-Capone resigns from her position as the director of the Victoria Public Library. She has served as the library director since 2009. She was a part of the Victoria Public Library advisory board which discussed policies regarding books focusing on LGBTQI+ content. In November of last year, a group of local individuals requested the...
lavacacountytoday.com
Bennetsen bids Farewell
Utility Supervisor Terri Bennetsen celebrated 25 years of service at City Hall Thursday, joined by dozens of the coworkers, customers and community members she grew close with during her career. Bennetsen’s “Farewell Fiesta” demonstrated her popularity amongst colleagues and the Hallettsville community. One after another, event attendees posed for pictures with the utility supervisor and…
Gonzales Inquirer
Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft
A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
KHOU
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
Mistrial granted in murder case in Lavaca County
Deandre Enoch, 20 LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a mistrial in the murder case against Deandre Enoch. A grand jury indicted the 20-year-old on murder charges for an incident on July 18, 2021. His court date was set for Oct. 14. At last check Enoch remained in custody. The jail would need a court order to...
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
KSAT 12
Update: Lanes on eastbound I-10 near Seguin reopen after major accident
SAN ANTONIO – Update: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 725 near Seguin have reopened Friday morning following a crash. Original: A portion of Interstate 10 is closed west of Seguin due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes of...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches take Thrall to the wire in area-round loss
SMITHVILLE — Everything the Lady Comanches volleyball did this season, they did together and a team or family. The Shiner family took on Thrall Tigerettes Thursday in the area round at Smithville High School and gave over maximum effort. The end was not what they wanted as they fell to Thrall in the full match 3-2 (22-25, 25-23. 27-29, 25-12, 15-13). After the final whistle sounded, the Lady…
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner volleyball: Shiner JV Purple update
The Shiner Junior Varsity Purple team finished the season with a 4-12 record. The Lady Comanches beat Ganad 25-11, 25-15 Sept. 23; lost to Weimar 20-25, 25-11, 25-18 Sept. 27; fell to Schulenburg 25-18, 25-17 Oct. 5, and turned around and beat Schulenburg 25-11, 25-22 on Oct. 7. They lost to Weimar 13-25, 25-18, 15-9 Oct. 18 and lost to Schulenburg 19-25, 25-16, 25-20. Stats for those games include: Jennifer Arellano had 22 aces, 20 kills, 10 digs; Bianca Rainosek had 15 kills,10 aces, 10 digs; Kara Kupka had 10 kills, eight digs, five aces; A’Journee Kuykendall had nine aces, eight kills, four digs; MaKenna Pish had 30 digs, five aces; Sadie Carter had 25 digs, 14 kills, eight aces; Madison Olivas added 10 kills, five aces; Olivia Akin had eight kills, seven aces, four digs; Reese Seibert had five kills; Kaydence Franke had six digs, three kills; Kloey Salazar had four digs,two kills; Kacy Kramer had eight digs; JIllian Dierlam had 15 digs.
seguintoday.com
Cocaine bundles found during traffic stop on Interstate 10
(Seguin) — A suspected drug dealer managed to escape custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Guadalupe County K-9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford, who is currently assigned to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, observed a 2013 Ram pickup truck traveling west on Interstate 10.
