Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Inquirer
Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft
A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
Victoria Public Library director Dayna Williams-Capone resigns
Dayne Williams-Capone VICTORIA, Texas – Dayna Williams-Capone resigns from her position as the director of the Victoria Public Library. She has served as the library director since 2009. She was a part of the Victoria Public Library advisory board which discussed policies regarding books focusing on LGBTQI+ content. In November of last year, a group of local individuals requested the...
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
Strong thunderstorms will impact the Crossroads
A strong thunderstorm since 11:11 pm will impact portions of southwestern Dewitt and Karnes Counties through Midnight CST. At 11:11 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Karnes City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Hazard: Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. Source: Radar indicated. Impact: Gusty winds could...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Mistrial granted in murder case in Lavaca County
Deandre Enoch, 20 LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a mistrial in the murder case against Deandre Enoch. A grand jury indicted the 20-year-old on murder charges for an incident on July 18, 2021. His court date was set for Oct. 14. At last check Enoch remained in custody. The jail would need a court order to...
Shiner, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kenedy High School football team will have a game with Shiner High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KSAT 12
Update: Lanes on eastbound I-10 near Seguin reopen after major accident
SAN ANTONIO – Update: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 725 near Seguin have reopened Friday morning following a crash. Original: A portion of Interstate 10 is closed west of Seguin due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes of...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner volleyball: Shiner JV Purple update
The Shiner Junior Varsity Purple team finished the season with a 4-12 record. The Lady Comanches beat Ganad 25-11, 25-15 Sept. 23; lost to Weimar 20-25, 25-11, 25-18 Sept. 27; fell to Schulenburg 25-18, 25-17 Oct. 5, and turned around and beat Schulenburg 25-11, 25-22 on Oct. 7. They lost to Weimar 13-25, 25-18, 15-9 Oct. 18 and lost to Schulenburg 19-25, 25-16, 25-20. Stats for those games include: Jennifer Arellano had 22 aces, 20 kills, 10 digs; Bianca Rainosek had 15 kills,10 aces, 10 digs; Kara Kupka had 10 kills, eight digs, five aces; A’Journee Kuykendall had nine aces, eight kills, four digs; MaKenna Pish had 30 digs, five aces; Sadie Carter had 25 digs, 14 kills, eight aces; Madison Olivas added 10 kills, five aces; Olivia Akin had eight kills, seven aces, four digs; Reese Seibert had five kills; Kaydence Franke had six digs, three kills; Kloey Salazar had four digs,two kills; Kacy Kramer had eight digs; JIllian Dierlam had 15 digs.
seguintoday.com
Cocaine bundles found during traffic stop on Interstate 10
(Seguin) — A suspected drug dealer managed to escape custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Guadalupe County K-9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford, who is currently assigned to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, observed a 2013 Ram pickup truck traveling west on Interstate 10.
Comments / 0