IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a Democratic incumbent and to reelect two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four races, it would be the first time since 1994 that a Republican would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. They were hoping to capitalize on a conservative electorate unhappy with Democrat Joe Biden’s performance as president, the direction of the economy and rising costs tied to inflation. But U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a two-term Democrat whose district includes Des Moines and its fast-growing suburbs, was trying to hang on to her seat in a tight race against GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn. Nunn has criticized Axne for largely supporting the policies of President Biden, who is deeply unpopular in the state. He has also tried to capitalize on questions about Axne’s stock purchases involving companies overseen by the financial services committee she sits on and her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act by proxy while she was on a family vacation in France.

IOWA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO