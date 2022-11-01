Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
Live Results: Democratic Ohio State Rep. Emilia Sykes defeats former Donald Trump campaign staffer Madison Gesiotto Gilbert for Ohio's 13th Congressional District
Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal projected to beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of a"red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat was highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
President Biden, Trump both urge voters to stay in line and vote
Both parties have urged voters to be sure to cast their ballots in 2022's highly consequential election that will determine how Congress is controlled.
2022 election live updates: J.D. Vance holds Ohio Senate seat for the GOP
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The matchup will help decide which party controls the Senate for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. The chamber is now divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote. A runoff also would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, a sports celebrity turned politician, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
Burlison wins US House in Missouri’s 7th Congressional Dist.
Republican Eric Burlison wins election to U.S. House in Missouri's 7th Congressional District.
GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a Democratic incumbent and to reelect two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four races, it would be the first time since 1994 that a Republican would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. They were hoping to capitalize on a conservative electorate unhappy with Democrat Joe Biden’s performance as president, the direction of the economy and rising costs tied to inflation. But U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a two-term Democrat whose district includes Des Moines and its fast-growing suburbs, was trying to hang on to her seat in a tight race against GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn. Nunn has criticized Axne for largely supporting the policies of President Biden, who is deeply unpopular in the state. He has also tried to capitalize on questions about Axne’s stock purchases involving companies overseen by the financial services committee she sits on and her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act by proxy while she was on a family vacation in France.
