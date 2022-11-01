Read full article on original website
Related
ednc.org
Perspective | Kenan Fellows provides K-12 teachers with a lasting network of support and connections to local industry
Community and positive relationships with colleagues are paramount to establishing a supportive environment for educators. When teachers have strong relationships with each other, they are better equipped to build a positive culture in their classrooms and beyond. As a 2021-22 Kenan Fellow, I found a network of like-minded teachers who...
ednc.org
State Board of Education looks ahead to long session budget requests
The State Board of Education began preliminary consideration of what members and the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) plan to ask the legislature to give the state’s public school system in the 2023 long session of the state legislature that begins in January. In total, the Board and...
ednc.org
Task force on child fatality requests legislative funds for gun safety effort: ‘Adults need to lock up those firearms’
After the Raleigh mass shooting last month that took five lives, “the topic of gun violence is unfortunately foremost in the minds of many of us,” said Kella Hatcher, executive director of the state’s Child Fatality Task Force, at a meeting of the group on Monday. The...
Comments / 0