TODAY.com

Darius Rucker exclusively reveals title of new album with TODAY

Darius Rucker sits down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about his legendary career and transition into country music. He also exclusively shares that his new album is titled “Carolyn’s Boy” in honor of his mother.Nov. 4, 2022.
These once-popular names are going extinct

Baby names, just like fashion trends, have a shelf life. Just look at what happened to Carole with an "E." “Carole was one of the defining names of the 1930’s and 40s, and it completely vanished in 2021,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents. According to...
'Who’s the Boss?’ stars Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, Tony Danza reunite

Alyssa Milano posted a photo on Instagram on Nov. 3 featuring her with “Who’s the Boss?” co-stars Tony Danza and Danny Pintauro. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” she captioned the photos, possibly alluding to the upcoming sequel series. “Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good.”
Savannah and Ashton Kutcher chugged beer together at 8 a.m., and it was awesome

If you thought Savannah Guthrie wasn't up to the challenge of chugging a beer at 8 a.m. on live television, watch her emphatically prove you wrong. The TODAY co-anchor had a flashback to her college days at the University of Arizona when she joined Ashton Kutcher in draining a beer on TODAY Friday in the name of helping the actor carb load for the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.
How TikToking about her family issues brought George and daughter Mayan Lopez together

When Mayan Lopez got honest about her relationship with her family, especially being estranged from dad George Lopez, people took notice. In 2020, Mayan posted a humorous TikTok sharing how the comedian's infidelity affected her family. It also featured her twerking upside down, which caught the attention of producer Debby Wolfe, who thought the Lopez's real-life story was made for TV.

