TODAY.com
Darius Rucker exclusively reveals title of new album with TODAY
Darius Rucker sits down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about his legendary career and transition into country music. He also exclusively shares that his new album is titled “Carolyn’s Boy” in honor of his mother.Nov. 4, 2022.
TODAY.com
These once-popular names are going extinct
Baby names, just like fashion trends, have a shelf life. Just look at what happened to Carole with an "E." “Carole was one of the defining names of the 1930’s and 40s, and it completely vanished in 2021,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents. According to...
TODAY.com
'Who’s the Boss?’ stars Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, Tony Danza reunite
Alyssa Milano posted a photo on Instagram on Nov. 3 featuring her with “Who’s the Boss?” co-stars Tony Danza and Danny Pintauro. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” she captioned the photos, possibly alluding to the upcoming sequel series. “Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good.”
TODAY.com
Savannah and Ashton Kutcher chugged beer together at 8 a.m., and it was awesome
If you thought Savannah Guthrie wasn't up to the challenge of chugging a beer at 8 a.m. on live television, watch her emphatically prove you wrong. The TODAY co-anchor had a flashback to her college days at the University of Arizona when she joined Ashton Kutcher in draining a beer on TODAY Friday in the name of helping the actor carb load for the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
The 61-year-old guitarist's bandmates read a letter in which Taylor shared that he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer — for which "there is no cure."
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
TODAY.com
How TikToking about her family issues brought George and daughter Mayan Lopez together
When Mayan Lopez got honest about her relationship with her family, especially being estranged from dad George Lopez, people took notice. In 2020, Mayan posted a humorous TikTok sharing how the comedian's infidelity affected her family. It also featured her twerking upside down, which caught the attention of producer Debby Wolfe, who thought the Lopez's real-life story was made for TV.
Chris Redd Was "Gushing Blood" After He Was Attacked Outside His New York Comedy Show
"It was just so much blood.... There was blood gushing out my face."
TODAY.com
Celine Dion is starring in a rom-rom! See 1st pics with co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer gave fans a little treat when she shared the first look at her new film, "Love Again," on Instagram. In one of the two pictures, Dion is seen sitting on the couch with actor Sam Heughan while appearing to be deep in conversation. They're in cozy mode, shoes off and sipping on tea.
TODAY.com
Hear Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon’s spunky holiday duet, ‘Almost Too Early For Christmas’
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon want to be the first ones to get you in the holiday spirit. The stars have teamed for the new song, “Almost Too Early For Christmas,” released Nov. 4, along with an accompanying lyric video in which they can’t help but contain their excitement that the holidays are nearly here.
