Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist
Growth stocks have taken a beating in 2022 and could continue to fall; many don't generate positive cash flow and still trade for very rich valuations. But DataDog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are two leading cybersecurity stocks investors shouldn't ignore. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down what makes them attractive enough to buy hand over fist right now.
NASDAQ
Fintel’s Top 10 U.S. Dividend Stocks For November
The Fintel research platform has highlighted these ten U.S. stocks that look attractive in the current market based on their respective dividend scores. The platform's dividend score combines both a company's dividend yield and growth to generate a score out of 100 based on its ranking against peer companies on the screen.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On John Neff - 11/6/2022
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. ESSENT GROUP LTD (ESNT) is...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits
Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. That's giving them a lot of money to reward their shareholders. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon...
NASDAQ
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $166.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software...
NASDAQ
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $285.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had...
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q3 Earnings?
Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 90 days to $1.92 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.
NASDAQ
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2022: AGL, VIR, EXAS, PODD
Health care stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 0.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.2% this afternoon. In company news, Agilon Health (AGL) fell over 10% after the seniors...
NASDAQ
McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
McEwen (MUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 43.24%. A...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Still Mad for Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 33% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
NASDAQ
Liberty Media (FWONK) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Liberty Media (FWONK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 93.75%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Kimberly-Clark
Investors have placed Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) stocks in the same category here in late 2022. Shares of both consumer staples giants are outperforming the market but are still down significantly on fears about how a spending pullback might impact short-term profits. Yet, while the...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
Comments / 0