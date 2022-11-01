Read full article on original website
New track & field named after longtime U of U, Weber State football coach
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A middle school on Salt Lake City’s west side has a new track and field. But it’s not just any track. This one has a special name right above it. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Ron McBride Track and Field. It will serve a diverse group of students at Glendale Middle School as well as nearby Mountain View Elementary.
Utahns brave snow-covered roads for chance to win Powerball
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Given that the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.2 billion, several Utah residents have traveled to Wyoming to purchase tickets. However, the weather may have prevented some people from traveling as snow fell throughout the day. Cameron Lundgren braved the roads from Bluffdale to Evanston Wednesday...
Fatal head-on crash in Rich County leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
SAGE CREEK JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — Two men were killed in a fatal head-on collision in Rich County Wednesday morning. Officials with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred a short time after 6 a.m. near Sage Creek Junction, west of milepost 130. According to a press release, a...
