Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent counting of military ballots in the state
Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R) filed a lawsuit on Friday to temporarily block the counting of military ballots in the state after an election official sent her absentee ballots bearing fake names. “In this case, the temporary injunction remedy sought is to prevent any military elector absentee ballots cast...
LIST: Unemployment claims are decreasing in these states
Although the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly last month, some new jobs were added. So far in November, things are looking up in 25 states that had lower unemployment rates this week than last.
Comments / 0