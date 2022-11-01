With all the hocus pocus going around it’s no surprise that World Magic Day falls on Halloween each year. From total transformat…

Read full article on original website
Cape May is open all year long (if we need to remind you)! Fall is a terrific time for a ferry ride and a shopping trip. Enjoy the crisp fall weather as you stroll Washington Street and shop. https://www.cmlf.com/cape-may-day-trips-and-weekend-excursions.
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Action was much slower at the reef today and not many Keepers. Hopefully things will improve for November. George wasn't complaining… his Blackfish took the pool! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing.
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
A new month brings new opportunities to experience Garden State wineries and vineyards. 🍷 What are you looking forward to most this November? We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to be sure to tag our account along the way! 🍇. #gardenstatewine #newjerseywine #newjerseywines
🌟Wednesday…everyone's favorite night of the week!🌟. Happy Hour | 4-6pm (available in the bar area only)
The Fall foliage is approaching peak in our area. It's a great time to drive the GSP, take the Ferry, and then hop on Route 9 in Delaware to keep peeping at the fall colors. https://www.cmlf.com/where-view-fall-foliage-nj-and-de
This Breathtaking NJ City Named One of the Most Gorgeous in America
A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country. Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.
North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!
The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
Students at this NJ university know about state’s only nightclub on wheels
I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come-up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County
ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
Celebrity Chef Makes Appearance At Atlantic City VIP Reception
Larry Sieg, President and Chief Executive Officer of MEET AC published a very interesting 8-minute video on his Facebook Page, yesterday, November 3, 2022. It’s all about the VIP Opening Reception for Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Atlantic City. This is yet another first for Atlantic...
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hung from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey
Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars. The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide. Caesars describes Nobu as. “the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for...
AUBURN ROAD WAREHOUSE CAUSING CONCERN
WOOLWICH TWP. — A proposed industrial park on Auburn Road in Woolwich is causing a stir among homeowners in the neighboring residential area along Oldmans Creek Road. The location of the proposed industrial park is adjacent to the Gen. Harker Elementary School on Oldmans Creek Road and residential homes.
16 Best Restaurants in Dover, DE
A charming city on the St. Jones River, Dover prides itself in housing many historical sites and gorgeous countryside with plenty of tourist attractions. It's the county seat of Kent County, Delaware, with more than 36,000 in population as of 2010. English writer William Penn named Dover after the city...
National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?
Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
Vineland’s Cumberland Mall Sold for $49 Million
The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 37-year-old Antonius Jones. Jones was last seen on November 2, 2022, in the Newark area. Attempts to contact or locate Jones have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Jones is described as a...
Police search for suspect in Millville murder
A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect in South Jersey.
Atlantic City Councilwoman Files Harassment Complaint Against Mayor
We have confirmed that Atlantic City, New Jersey 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston has filed a harassment complaint against Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. Dunston initiated the complaint process this past Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with the Atlantic City Police Department. We have confirmed that Dunston officially signed the complaint...
