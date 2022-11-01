ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVB

John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'

Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
NEW YORK STATE
KTVB

'The White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Reveals She and Fiancé Brett Dier Secretly Split 2 Years Ago

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier called it quits two years ago, but only now are open to talk about the fact they've gone their separate ways and ended their engagement. The actors took to their Instagram Story on Tuesday and shared a selfie and each giving a thumbs up while flashing a big smile. The Jane the Virgin star revealed that the day the photo was taken this week was the first time they'd seen each other since separating two years ago.
KTVB

Michelle Williams Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams is now a mother of three! The 42-year-old actress was photographed on Saturday walking with her husband, Tony-winning director Thomas Kail, in New York City, while holding a newborn baby in a carrier on her chest. The couple's 2-year-old son, Hart, was also pictured. The baby news was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles in New Promotional Pics After Returning From Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera. On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.

