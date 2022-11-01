Read full article on original website
Related
'The Crown' star Dominic West believes he only looks like King Charles 'from behind'
In an interview with Netflix Thursday, West said the only time he and Charles resemble each other is from behind "because the hair is just perfect."
KTVB
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
KTVB
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
KTVB
'The White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Reveals She and Fiancé Brett Dier Secretly Split 2 Years Ago
Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier called it quits two years ago, but only now are open to talk about the fact they've gone their separate ways and ended their engagement. The actors took to their Instagram Story on Tuesday and shared a selfie and each giving a thumbs up while flashing a big smile. The Jane the Virgin star revealed that the day the photo was taken this week was the first time they'd seen each other since separating two years ago.
KTVB
'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy on Andrew's Eye Drop Tears and the One Question She Asked All Her Dates (Exclusive)
Spoiler Alert: If you haven't watched the first 10 episodes of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. Nancy Rodriguez is the leading lady of her own story on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The 32-year-old real estate investor has proven she isn't afraid to go after what she wants or to speak her mind.
KTVB
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
The Kardashian family dressed up as Kris Jenner's most iconic moments to celebrate the matriarch's 68th birthday
Kris Jenner kicked off her birthday weekend by spending time with her daughters and friends during a Kris-themed party on Friday.
KTVB
Michelle Williams Gives Birth to Baby No. 3
Michelle Williams is now a mother of three! The 42-year-old actress was photographed on Saturday walking with her husband, Tony-winning director Thomas Kail, in New York City, while holding a newborn baby in a carrier on her chest. The couple's 2-year-old son, Hart, was also pictured. The baby news was...
KTVB
'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me': The Biggest Revelations About Her Bipolar Disorder, Relationship With Mom & More
Selena Gomez is giving an intimate glimpse at her life living with mental illness and coming into her womanhood. In her new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer offers viewers a firsthand look at all of the things she experienced from 2016 to 2020.
KTVB
Wendy Williams Is All Smiles in New Promotional Pics After Returning From Wellness Facility
Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera. On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.
Comments / 0