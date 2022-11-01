ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Click2Houston.com

Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.

If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral

It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday

People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Syndergaard quips about catching Utley's 1st pitch after 2016 beef

Philadelphia Phillies legend Chase Utley is threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday's World Series Game 4, and a current member of the team had some thoughts. "Am I going to have to catch it?" Noah Syndergaard joked, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. Syndergaard was involved in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement

With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
NEW YORK STATE

