Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline
Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, have been together for more than a decade. The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since. In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via […]
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.
If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?
The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Astros superfan 'Mattress Mack' claims his defense of Jose Altuve led to altercation with Phillies fan
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who has a record payout riding on the Astros winning the World Series, was involved in a heated exchange with Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Infamous 71-year-old whale Mattress Mack nearly got in a fist fight with Phillies fans at Game 3
Tuesday night was not a great night for Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. The 71-year-old whale best known for staking huge money on the Astros’ various World Series campaigns, stands to win a record $75 million should the ‘Stros beat the Phillies in the Fall Classic. There’s just one slight problem:
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday
People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Syndergaard quips about catching Utley's 1st pitch after 2016 beef
Philadelphia Phillies legend Chase Utley is threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday's World Series Game 4, and a current member of the team had some thoughts. "Am I going to have to catch it?" Noah Syndergaard joked, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. Syndergaard was involved in...
Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player
The Texas Rangers have reportedly started to put in the work to sign a former Cuban national outfielder.
Yuli Gurriel 'hopeful' to play in potential World Series-clinching Game 6 on Saturday
The 'Stros can wrap up another world championship at the Juice Box with a Game 6 victory. Will Yuli Gurriel be playing in it, though?
Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement
With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
