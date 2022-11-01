ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverjournalonline.com

Irvington Boat Club Settles Dispute with Tappan Zee Constructors

More than four years after the Irvington Boat & Beach Club’s pier was smashed by a runaway construction barge, the club and Tappan Zee Constructors have settled a dispute over repair costs. The two sides went to mediation after the club threatened a lawsuit over what it contended was...
IRVINGTON, NY
Newswatch 16

Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hopatcong police investigate several catalytic converter thefts

HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Hopatcong police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town last month. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours on October 27 in the area of Squire Road and Tulsa Trail, with an additional theft in the area of Fordham Trail, police said.
HOPATCONG, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley

This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided by Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury-related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Residents are getting to vote on their energy bills in one N.J. town

One New Jersey town is putting energy prices on the ballot this Election Day. Residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County will vote on a plan that would sign up the whole municipality with a third-party energy supplier rather than use the default rate plan they get for their electric bills through PSE&G. The initiative to provide cheaper and greener energy to customers.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated and reckless driving in Byram Township, according to police. On October 21, an officer observed a vehicle traveling on Route 206 fail to maintain its lane and fail to keep right....
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources

A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man hits two homes after losing consciousness while driving

PORT JERVIS – A Port Jervis resident struck his and a neighbor’s home as he lost consciousness while moving his car from his driveway Tuesday morning, November 2. Police information was unavailable as of Tuesday evening. However, neighbors on scene said the driver, believed to be in his mid-30’s, was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
PORT JERVIS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy