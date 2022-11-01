Read full article on original website
News 12
DEC issues stop work order for South Blooming Grove construction project
A construction project in the fast-growing community of South Blooming Grove appears to be on hold after the state found the project violates state law. The Department of Environmental Conservation issued four stop work orders for alleged failure to secure the required state permit, most recently in September, at 505 Clove Road.
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
riverjournalonline.com
Irvington Boat Club Settles Dispute with Tappan Zee Constructors
More than four years after the Irvington Boat & Beach Club’s pier was smashed by a runaway construction barge, the club and Tappan Zee Constructors have settled a dispute over repair costs. The two sides went to mediation after the club threatened a lawsuit over what it contended was...
Serious Crash Closes Portion Of Route 80 In Bergen County
A serious crash closed a portion of Route 80 in Bergen County Friday, Nov. 4. Photos of the scene on the State DOT website showed a large ambulance and police presence on the westbound side at Exit 68 in Teaneck, as of 11:40 a.m. Significant delays were being reported. This...
Double Pickup Truck Crash Causes Injuries, Delays On Rt. 287 In Morris County
A crash involving two pickup trucks caused injuries and delays on Route 287 in Morris County late Wednesday morning. The trucks collided in the southbound lanes near milepost 53 in Riverdale just after 11:55 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com. Multiple occupants were taken to a nearby hospital for...
Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
wrnjradio.com
Hopatcong police investigate several catalytic converter thefts
HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Hopatcong police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town last month. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours on October 27 in the area of Squire Road and Tulsa Trail, with an additional theft in the area of Fordham Trail, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Officials tour Warren County by helicopter to get bird’s-eye view of some issues they are working to solve
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County officials toured the county by helicopter with the NJ State Police Office of Emergency Management last week to get a bird’s-eye view of some of the issues they are working to solve. The tour looked at flood hazard mitigation efforts, truck traffic...
Route 9 Gas Station To Hand Out $500 in Fuel for ‘Tanks-Giving’
A Hudson Valley business will be handing out $500 in free gas to one lucky customer. The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be holding its annual Tanks-Giving food drive. The annual event encourages listeners to make donations to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley by giving everyone who comes to the food drive a chance to win free gas.
wrnjradio.com
Police seeking public’s help to identify driver, vehicle involved in Hackettstown hit-and-run
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the driver (and his vehicle) who fled the scene of a crash, police said. The hit-and-run crash happened on Saturday, October 8, at around 2:15 p.m., in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking...
Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley
This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided by Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury-related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after refusing to provide his name, follow police officers commands during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Pennsylvania Man is facing serval charges after he allegedly refused to provide his name and follow the officers commands during a traffic stop last month in Flemington Borough, according to police. On October 10, an officer stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic...
Residents are getting to vote on their energy bills in one N.J. town
One New Jersey town is putting energy prices on the ballot this Election Day. Residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County will vote on a plan that would sign up the whole municipality with a third-party energy supplier rather than use the default rate plan they get for their electric bills through PSE&G. The initiative to provide cheaper and greener energy to customers.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated and reckless driving in Byram Township, according to police. On October 21, an officer observed a vehicle traveling on Route 206 fail to maintain its lane and fail to keep right....
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources
A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
wrnjradio.com
State police seeking public’s assistance with identifying man wanted for robbery in Morris County
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police and the Morris Plains Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly scamming and robbing a victim in Morris Plains Borough. On October 21, at around 5:15 p.m., the suspect...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man hits two homes after losing consciousness while driving
PORT JERVIS – A Port Jervis resident struck his and a neighbor’s home as he lost consciousness while moving his car from his driveway Tuesday morning, November 2. Police information was unavailable as of Tuesday evening. However, neighbors on scene said the driver, believed to be in his mid-30’s, was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
wrnjradio.com
National Kitchen & Bath Association moving its headquarters out of Hackettstown after 59 years
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) headquarters is moving from its longtime home in Hackettstown to Bethlehem, Pa on November 8. The headquarters has been at its 687 Willow Grove Street location for 59 years. Everything was great before the pandemic, but afterward,...
