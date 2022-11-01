ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
stljewishlight.org

The reasons the right-religious bloc won the Israeli election

(JNS) Even before the final votes are counted in the latest Israeli election or the coalition negotiations begin, some American Jews and politicians are predicting disaster for the U.S.-Israel relationship. The doomsayers point to the victorious Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich...
WASHINGTON STATE
stljewishlight.org

It’s about to get a lot harder for American Jews to explain Israel

A superstorm is about to hit American Jewish institutions, and we are not prepared. As the results of the latest Israeli election become clear, dire predictions of an ultra-nationalist, Kahanist, far-right ascendance are proving correct. Three far-right parties running as a bloc commanded over 10% of the vote, rendering them...
AFP

'Terror' motive behind UK immigration centre attack: police

Last week's firebombing of a UK migrant processing centre was motivated by "terrorist ideology", counter terrorism police said on Saturday. The evidence recovered "indicates the attack... was motivated by a terrorist ideology," police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy