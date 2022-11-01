Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An Exciting Pickleball Tournament in Owensboro Will Benefit Beloved Local Charity
The fastest growing sport in the United States is quickly growing in popularity here in Owensboro-Daviess County as well. Local and regional pickleball players have been lining up for a huge benefit tournament taking place at Merchant Centre Court in a few weeks. That tournament, the River City Open, is...
Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
Princeton pizza place promises “You’ve Had Worse”
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — There’s going to be a new pizza joint opening in Princeton, and owners suggest it won’t be the worst pizza you’ve ever eaten. Roscoe & Sons’ Pizza boldly presents their slogan “You’ve Had Worse” on most of their branding. The Princeton based pizza restaurant is set for a soft opening on […]
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro
OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
14news.com
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs Barren County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Barren County – 0 Henderson County – 48
USI Board of Trustees approve the sale of three New Harmony properties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has sold three properties to New Harmony. Officials say at its regular meeting on November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties – The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. Officials say […]
wevv.com
Daviess County announces new radio system for first responders
Daviess County first responders will soon have a new tool at their disposal as they work to keep the community safe. "As the city of Owensboro has grown, we respond to more and more calls every year. I know if I push that button and I can't get out, it puts us in a bad predicament," said Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith.
Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
WTVW
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
evansvilleliving.com
A Fresh Start
Mixing a family restaurant and a sports bar, Bubba’s 33 restaurant chain that came to Evansville’s East Side in April has roots in Texas Roadhouse but a style — and menu — all its own. Kent “Bubba” Taylor, the founder of Texas Roadhouse, founded Bubba’s in 2013 and the 33 in the chain’s name comes from the year the prohibition ended, 1933.
Fast Lane Auto Repair Adds Second Location in Owensboro, Hosts Bike Drive
Fast Lane Auto Repair shared some exciting news yesterday. They've purchased a second location to better serve the community. They're also back once again hosting a bike drive to benefit area children. Every year so many kind-hearted community members roll up to Christmas Wish with brand-new bikes for the kiddos....
14news.com
Owensboro residents voice concerns over polling locations
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With less than one week until the 2022 midterm elections, NAACP representative Reverend Rondalyn Randolph hosted a forum to voice concerns after a booking issue took away a major voting location. “There was no forethought about the impact it would make on those communities that were...
14news.com
USI classes cancelled Thursday due to unexpected power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana cancelled classes Thursday due to a power outage. With a power outage on the west side of Vanderburgh County, all in-person classes were cancelled for the rest of day. Online classes still remained in session. Second shift for essential campus workers...
Home Team Friday: Memorial vs. Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial – 33 Boonville – 14
Comments / 1