Shillington, PA

CBS Philly

Hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley school sends 39 to hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- In Northampton County on Friday, 39 people were sent to the hospital at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School. The seventh through 12th grade building was evacuated and school was dismissed early. A fire department and hazmat team checked the buildings and say they didn't find any gas, oxygen, or carbon monoxide levels out of normal range.Most of those who were hospitalized have been released.Air quality specialists are being brought in to further evaluate.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Report of shooting near Reading HS prompts lockdown

READING, Pa. — The report of a shooting near Reading High School prompted a lockdown of the building for a brief time Thursday afternoon. The original dispatch was for a shooting in the area of North 13th and Spring streets, which is about a block north of the school's main entrance.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Accident At Berks School Bus Stop

One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash at a school bus stop in Berks County on Friday, Nov. 4, authorities announced. First responders in Amity Township were dispatched to the 600 block of Old Swede Road/Route 662 just before 8 a.m., where a landscaping truck lost control and slammed into a car that had stopped for a school bus, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

York County woman gives senior animals a place to call home

WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their extraordinary community service. When it comes to animals, there is a woman in York County who makes it her mission to take care of them. Lynn Leach Yates started 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue. It's a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man charged after 3-year-old killed by farm equipment

A Lancaster County man put a 3-year-old in a horse-drawn cart in August that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over, police said Friday. Christopher H. Martin, 28, of Ephrata, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 8 death of a 3-year-old girl on a Sunnyside Road farm in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
TAMAQUA, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Pride Celebrates names Enrique Castro, Jr. as first Executive Director

Reading Pride Celebration, the organization that organizes the Reading Pride Festival, has announced the hiring of its first-ever executive director. Enrique Castro, Jr., who served as President of the Board from 2020 – 2022, was appointed by the Board of Directors with the goal of elevating the organization’s brand, overseeing the day-to-day operations, and expanding the programs that benefit the LGBTQ+ community of Berks County.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man charged after child dies in farming accident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after a child died in August due to a farming accident in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to police, on Aug. 8, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) officers responded to the 600 block of Sunnyside Road in Clay Township for a report of a 3-year-old girl who was run over or trampled by horses or horse-drawn farming equipment.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com



