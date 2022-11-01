Read full article on original website
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
Hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley school sends 39 to hospital
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- In Northampton County on Friday, 39 people were sent to the hospital at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School. The seventh through 12th grade building was evacuated and school was dismissed early. A fire department and hazmat team checked the buildings and say they didn't find any gas, oxygen, or carbon monoxide levels out of normal range.Most of those who were hospitalized have been released.Air quality specialists are being brought in to further evaluate.
Bomb threat forces evacuation, temporary closure of Pa. high school: police
A Chester County high school received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, forcing students and staff to evacuate. According to police, the threat was made to Kennett High School around 9:30 a.m. Kennett Consolidated School District administrative and Kennett Square police worked with the high school to evacuate students to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Report of shooting near Reading HS prompts lockdown
READING, Pa. — The report of a shooting near Reading High School prompted a lockdown of the building for a brief time Thursday afternoon. The original dispatch was for a shooting in the area of North 13th and Spring streets, which is about a block north of the school's main entrance.
‘It’s a great feeling’: Palmyra avenges last year’s semifinal loss to Mechanicsburg, advances to District 3 2A field hockey final
PALMYRA— Prior to Wednesday evening’s semifinal game, Kent Harshman told PennLive that he and his girls were devastated after last year’s 3-1 loss to Mechanicsburg in the District 3 2A field hockey semifinal. He said this year’s Palmyra team wanted the win badly, not because of vengeance,...
Guzman secures $50K in state grant to improve the services of Helping Harvest in Berks
State Rep. Manuel Guzman D-Berks recently announced that a project that impacts his legislative district will receive a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to help improve the services of Helping Harvest in the county. The grant of $50,000 will allow Helping Harvest to purchase...
Charges against bus driver in I-78 crash that killed 2 Lehigh Valley residents head to county court
Charges, including homicide by vehicle, against a school bus driver from Georgia in a crash last December on Interstate 78 in Berks County that killed two Lehigh Valley residents were forwarded this week to county court, records say. Brenda Diane Brownfield, 60, of Stone Mountain, was driving the new Blue...
This Bucks County Marching Band Hosted a Major Pep Rally for the Philadelphia Phillies
The marching band put on quite the show for the team.Image via William Tennant High School. A Bucks County high school marching band recently made waves for their major pep rally to celebrate the Phillies in the World Series. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the festivities for the Warminster Patch.
American Idol alumni shares her story and plans to perform in Harrisburg tonight
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Texas native singer, Laci Kaye Booth, is not a stranger to the limelight,...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Accident At Berks School Bus Stop
One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash at a school bus stop in Berks County on Friday, Nov. 4, authorities announced. First responders in Amity Township were dispatched to the 600 block of Old Swede Road/Route 662 just before 8 a.m., where a landscaping truck lost control and slammed into a car that had stopped for a school bus, police said.
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
DUI West Chester Mom Caught Driving Erratically, Speeding With Kids In Car: Police
A West Chester mom is charged with driving under the influence after police say she crashed with kids in her car on Halloween night. Westtown-East Goshen Reigonal police were dispatched to Ellis Lane and Paoli Pike at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 after a witness reported an "erratic driver" in the area, officials said.
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
WGAL
York County woman gives senior animals a place to call home
WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their extraordinary community service. When it comes to animals, there is a woman in York County who makes it her mission to take care of them. Lynn Leach Yates started 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue. It's a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
Central Pa. man charged after 3-year-old killed by farm equipment
A Lancaster County man put a 3-year-old in a horse-drawn cart in August that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over, police said Friday. Christopher H. Martin, 28, of Ephrata, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 8 death of a 3-year-old girl on a Sunnyside Road farm in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals
Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
Reading Pride Celebrates names Enrique Castro, Jr. as first Executive Director
Reading Pride Celebration, the organization that organizes the Reading Pride Festival, has announced the hiring of its first-ever executive director. Enrique Castro, Jr., who served as President of the Board from 2020 – 2022, was appointed by the Board of Directors with the goal of elevating the organization’s brand, overseeing the day-to-day operations, and expanding the programs that benefit the LGBTQ+ community of Berks County.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged after child dies in farming accident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after a child died in August due to a farming accident in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to police, on Aug. 8, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) officers responded to the 600 block of Sunnyside Road in Clay Township for a report of a 3-year-old girl who was run over or trampled by horses or horse-drawn farming equipment.
