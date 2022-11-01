Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Related
goduke.com
Johns Moves into Semifinals at ITA National Fall Championships
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Senior Garrett Johns moves to Saturday's semifinals after his third consecutive victory at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships. No. 1 Johns bested Utah's Geronimo Busleiman in his second-straight three-set match to advance to his first collegiate major final four appearance. Johns defeated Busleiman 7-5 in the opening frame but dropped the second 6-1. In a decisive third set, Johns rallied back for a 6-2 victory to claim the win.
goduke.com
Duke Set for Garret Penn State Open
DURHAM – The Duke fencing team is set to travel to Penn State for the Garret Penn State Open Nov. 5-6 in the White Building. Action commences at 8:30 a.m., on both days. Saturday is dedicated to the women's events, with the men's events to follow on Sunday. Head...
goduke.com
Duke Records Three Singles Wins on Day One of Gator Fall Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Duke claims three singles wins on opening day of Gator Fall Invite at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Florida. Sophomore Connor Krug and junior Andrew Dale both registered wins in the Orange bracket, while Jake Krug posted his first collegiate win over a nationally ranked foe.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Host South Carolina on Friday
DURHAM – The Duke swimming and diving program returns home to the Taishoff Aquatics Center on Friday evening, hosting South Carolina. The meet is set to begin with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils' women enter the meet at 2-0 on the year, most recently defeating UNCW 187-107 on Oct. 29. The Duke men picked up their first victory of the season, improving to 1-1, defeating the Seahawks, 181-110 last Saturday.
goduke.com
Duke to Host IUP in Exhibition
Duke women's basketball closes out the preseason with its lone exhibition game on Saturday as the Blue Devils play host to Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 1 p.m., in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Head coach Kara Lawson enters her third year at the helm in 2022-23. She led the Blue Devils...
goduke.com
Duke Women's Basketball Gameday Operations - What to Expect
DURHAM, N.C. – To help guests plan game day for the Duke Women's Basketball home games for 2022-2023, guests are encouraged to review the following game-specific parking, traffic, and stadium entry tips and information to prepare for entry at Cameron Indoor Stadium. For full information on Duke Women's Basketball...
goduke.com
Duke Secures Bowl Eligibility with Win at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. – Duke held off Boston College on Friday night, 38-31, to become bowl eligible with its sixth win of the season. Now at 6-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play, the Blue Devils are bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 when it defeated Temple in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.
goduke.com
Scheyer Era Begins Monday When No. 7 Duke Hosts Jacksonville
The 118th season of Duke men's basketball begins Monday night when the Blue Devils welcome Jacksonville to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. On the radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
Kara Lawson Radio Show Dates Announced
DURHAM – The Duke University Athletic Department along with Blue Devil Sports Properties from Learfield is pleased to announce the dates of the Kara Lawson Radio Show for the 2022-23 campaign. The show will air from 6-7 p.m., at Grub in Durham, N.C., with the exception of one radio show date in mid-January slated to air from 5-6 p.m.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Defeat Fayetteville State, 82-45, in Exhibition
DURHAM – No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
goduke.com
Fast Break with Jon Scheyer Begins Next Wednesday Night
DURHAM – Duke Athletics has announced a series of exclusive evenings with head men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club that begin Wednesday, Nov. 9. The in-person series, Fast Break with Jon Scheyer, is hosted by the Voice of...
Comments / 0