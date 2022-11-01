DURHAM – The Duke swimming and diving program returns home to the Taishoff Aquatics Center on Friday evening, hosting South Carolina. The meet is set to begin with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils' women enter the meet at 2-0 on the year, most recently defeating UNCW 187-107 on Oct. 29. The Duke men picked up their first victory of the season, improving to 1-1, defeating the Seahawks, 181-110 last Saturday.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO