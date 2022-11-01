Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet this Black Friday season. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $140 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $230 for the 64GB model and $290 for the 128GB version. These are the lowest prices we've seen to date for both configurations, though the one-day sale ends tonight. Amazon is matching prices, too.

