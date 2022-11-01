The Marlboro County Bulldogs had many things going against them when they hit the field to play away on Oct. 28 against Camden. The Bulldogs did not have their star quarterback, offensive or defensive coordinators due to family situations, and an official got sick and passed out in the middle of the game. All of this along with not finding the right rhythm led to a 38-0 defeat.

DILLON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO