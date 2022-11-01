Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
FOX Carolina
Three SC Women’s Basketball players named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Athletics announced that three players from this season’s women’s basketball team were named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List. Three seniors, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, were among the 50 players chosen for the list. Boston and...
Bold Predictions: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
South Carolina hopes to rebound against Vanderbilt, but needs some big performances to power their way to victory.
live5news.com
Gamecocks Defeat Mars Hill, 80-41, in Exhibition
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina defeated Mars Hill, 80-41, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena. A pair of double-digit runs in the first and second halves propelled Carolina to a 39-point victory. The Gamecocks managed a 10-0 run late in the first half stretching their...
WRDW-TV
Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Warhorses finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and their dominance on the ground is one of the reasons why. We caught up with Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith, a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina. If you ask...
live5news.com
Tyson Scores 19 as Tigers Blitz Benedict 91-45 on Wednesday
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Benedict College in an exhibition game on Wednesday. The Tigers were led by graduate Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), scoring 19 points on six-of-eight from the floor. Clemson jumped to a 47-23 lead in the first half while shooting 51.7 percent...
WLTX.com
Gamecocks gearing up for its regular season opener
Since being hired as South Carolina's new head men's basketball coach in late March, Lamont Paris has had quite the eventful eight-month stretch. In his first weeks on the job, Paris was a one-man operation until he was able to compile a staff while also building his roster and creating a schedule.
Lamont Paris Encouraged With Scrimmage Efforts
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris liked what the Gamecocks put forth in their first scrimmage on Wednesday evening.
heraldadvocate.com
MCHS defeated in Camden but head to Dillon for playoffs on Friday
The Marlboro County Bulldogs had many things going against them when they hit the field to play away on Oct. 28 against Camden. The Bulldogs did not have their star quarterback, offensive or defensive coordinators due to family situations, and an official got sick and passed out in the middle of the game. All of this along with not finding the right rhythm led to a 38-0 defeat.
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
aikenhighhornets.com
VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Come out Saturday at 1pm to cheer on our lady hornets as they take on North Myrtle Beach for the 4A Volleyball State Championship!. Richland 1 School District is a clear bag policy school district!. ALL TICKETS WILL BE OFFERED ONLINE ONLY AT GOFAN.CO. Be there and be loud!. All...
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
Aiken, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Aiken. The Greenwood High School football team will have a game with South Aiken High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. The Mid-Carolina High School football team will have a game with Silver Bluff High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
NHS gets shut-out at Fairfield Central
WINNSBORO — Fairfield Central High School had no “treats” for Newberry High Friday evening as they shut-out the Bulldogs 48-
coladaily.com
Blowfish introduce new coach at World Series Luncheon
Attendees at Wednesday's Lexington County Blowfish World Series luncheon were privy to the latest news surrounding the team and Coastal Plain League. League commissioner Justin Sellers talked about the 2023 All-Star Show coming to Lexington County Baseball Stadium this summer. The two-day event will feature the CPL's top players competing against each other in skills competitions culminating in the game itself and a Fan-Fest.
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
WYFF4.com
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in South Carolina.
wach.com
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
