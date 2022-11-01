ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FOX Carolina

Three SC Women’s Basketball players named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Athletics announced that three players from this season’s women’s basketball team were named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List. Three seniors, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, were among the 50 players chosen for the list. Boston and...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Gamecocks Defeat Mars Hill, 80-41, in Exhibition

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina defeated Mars Hill, 80-41, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena. A pair of double-digit runs in the first and second halves propelled Carolina to a 39-point victory. The Gamecocks managed a 10-0 run late in the first half stretching their...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Warhorses finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and their dominance on the ground is one of the reasons why. We caught up with Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith, a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina. If you ask...
BARNWELL, SC
live5news.com

Tyson Scores 19 as Tigers Blitz Benedict 91-45 on Wednesday

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Benedict College in an exhibition game on Wednesday. The Tigers were led by graduate Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), scoring 19 points on six-of-eight from the floor. Clemson jumped to a 47-23 lead in the first half while shooting 51.7 percent...
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Gamecocks gearing up for its regular season opener

Since being hired as South Carolina's new head men's basketball coach in late March, Lamont Paris has had quite the eventful eight-month stretch. In his first weeks on the job, Paris was a one-man operation until he was able to compile a staff while also building his roster and creating a schedule.
ORANGEBURG, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCHS defeated in Camden but head to Dillon for playoffs on Friday

The Marlboro County Bulldogs had many things going against them when they hit the field to play away on Oct. 28 against Camden. The Bulldogs did not have their star quarterback, offensive or defensive coordinators due to family situations, and an official got sick and passed out in the middle of the game. All of this along with not finding the right rhythm led to a 38-0 defeat.
DILLON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
ORANGEBURG, SC
aikenhighhornets.com

VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Come out Saturday at 1pm to cheer on our lady hornets as they take on North Myrtle Beach for the 4A Volleyball State Championship!. Richland 1 School District is a clear bag policy school district!. ALL TICKETS WILL BE OFFERED ONLINE ONLY AT GOFAN.CO. Be there and be loud!. All...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Blowfish introduce new coach at World Series Luncheon

Attendees at Wednesday's Lexington County Blowfish World Series luncheon were privy to the latest news surrounding the team and Coastal Plain League. League commissioner Justin Sellers talked about the 2023 All-Star Show coming to Lexington County Baseball Stadium this summer. The two-day event will feature the CPL's top players competing against each other in skills competitions culminating in the game itself and a Fan-Fest.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
WYFF4.com

3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wach.com

Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC

