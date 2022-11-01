Takeoff, member of rap group Migos, fatally shot outside private party in Houston, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead, Quavo to Blame? Video Shows Heated Altercation Before Shooting
The world of hip-hop is devastated after Takeoff was shot dead in the early morning of November 1 in Houston, Texas. Recently a video emerged where he can be seen having an argument with another group; could he be the reason for his passing?. According to TMZ, Quavo was arguing...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28, shot and killed in Houston
Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was...
musictimes.com
Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason
Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
Migos member Takeoff is shot and killed at private party in Texas, reports say
Takeoff was one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, known for their songs “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee.”
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
Inside the Rumored Drama That Plagued Migos Before Takeoff’s Death
Here’s what we know about the drama within Migos before the death of rapper Takeoff.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
ABC13 Houston
Fans, celebrities remember Migos rapper Takeoff after deadly shooting in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans, celebrities and the music world are remembering rapper Takeoff, who was a member of the group Migos, after he was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in downtown Houston. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnick Khari Ball, was part of the group with Quavo and Offset.
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
Quavo’s Assistant Identified as One of the Victims Also Shot in Houston When Takeoff Was Killed
One of the other victims of the gunfire that led to Takeoff’s death has been identified. Joshua “Wash” Washington was shot during the melee in Houston, leading to the killing of one-third of the Migos, TMZ reports. Washington was one of the two victims who survived the shooting and is Quavo’s assistant. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
Celebrities Send Condolences After Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies in Texas Shooting: Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey and More
In mourning. Celebrities are sending thoughts and prayers after Migos member Takeoff was killed at age 28. The rapper (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, in Houston. He was at a bowling alley with his uncle Quavo, a fellow Migos performer, when an altercation broke out. Authorities responded […]
Comments / 0