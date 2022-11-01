Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
Catch and kill: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ message for invasive burbot
Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources urged fishers to catch and kill invasive burbot in Flaming Gorge. The fish pose a threat to the ecosystem and diversity of the popular reservoir and river.
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
Future water cuts are expected to hit the Colorado River. Here's how Arizona is responding
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona cities, businesses and farms are gearing up for a significant cut to Colorado River water taking effect in 2023. Along with a 21% river water cut coming 2023, the Department of the Interior (DOI) is...
Cox issues proclamation suspending water diversions to help Great Salt Lake
Governor Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation suspending any new water appropriations in the Bear, Jordan and Weber river basins in an effort to help get more water into the Great Salt Lake.
AZFamily
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
AZFamily
9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
kslnewsradio.com
Body of Utah man found in Wupatki National Monument in Arizona
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A 46-year-old Utah man was found deceased Monday inside Wupatki National Monument in Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release, the man, who has been identified as Conan Stults, was discovered dead Monday morning by a county search and rescue team. He was found south of the Lomaki Pueblo area within Wupatki National Monument.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
KOLD-TV
2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind
SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a First Alert Weather Day as a winter-like storm moves into the state, bringing with it cold temperatures, rain and snow. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s in the Valley and will likely hold steady in the low 60s throughout the day before dropping after sunset. Look for a high of just 63 degrees today, which is 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Fronteras Desk
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
Arizona Winters Are Expected To Look At Lot Different In The Future
"The research shows a positive precipitation change..."
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
Why don’t Indigenous people have any role in hosting the State Fair’s annual All Indian Rodeo?
Mariah Clark has been involved in rodeo for much of her life. A member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, she has held rodeo queen titles and done barrel racing. That deep involvement made her join the Arizona Native American Rodeo (AZNAR) Committee so she can advocate for more Indigenous people to be involved in […] The post Why don’t Indigenous people have any role in hosting the State Fair’s annual All Indian Rodeo? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
